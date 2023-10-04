NFL

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Two top sides in the AFC face off this Sunday in week 5 action of the NFL season, as the Bills take on the Jaguars in London. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bills vs Jaguars Picks 

  • Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-110)
  • Stefon Diggs first touchdown scorer (+550)
Bills vs Jaguars Pick 1: Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for the second game to be played in London, England this season is for the Bills to cover the spread against a Jaguars side playing their second game across the pond in as many weeks.

Buffalo have been seriously impressive so far this year and after four weeks in the NFL season, they have lost just one game (against the New York Jets in overtime during week 1).

The Bills can easily cover the spread which has been set at 5.5 points this weekend, with their opposition in week 5 very much an unpredictable organisation this year.

The Jaguars managed to get their second win on the board in London last weekend, with a comfortable win over the Falcons at Wembley. This weekend’s opponents could be a much tricker matchup however, with Buffalo joint third favorites to lift the Vince Lombardi this year.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Bills vs Jaguars Pick 2: Stefon Diggs First TD Scorer (+550 with BetOnline)

Our second tip for the clash in London is for Stefon Diggs to score the first touchdown of the game. We can’t ignore a price of +550 with most NFL bookmakers for the wide receiver to score first, with Diggs in great form again this year.

Diggs has scored four touchdowns so far this season, including three scores last weekend against Miami in what was a seriously impressive individual performance.

We are confident Josh Allen can find his WR in the red zone this weekend for a TD, with the Bills looking to impress in London and move to 4-1 after their week 5 fixture.

Bills vs Jaguars Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -250 | Jacksonville Jaguars: +210
  • Point Spread: Bills (-5.5) -110 | Bears (+5.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 48.5 –110 | Under 48.5 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top