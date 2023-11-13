Buffalo are looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Cincinnati last weekend, when they face the Broncos in Monday night football. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos Picks

Back the Bills to cover (-7.0)(-110)

Stefon Diggs over 86.5 receiving yards (-110)

Bills vs Broncos Pick 1: Back The Bills To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first bet for Monday night football this week is for the Bills to cover, with the hosts looking to bounce back from a difficult loss to the Bengals last weekend.

Denver come into Monday’s game straight off the back of an impressive upset against Kansas City in week 8 action, which was followed by a week off for the Broncos in week 10 of the season.

The point spread has been set at eight in favor of the Bills and we think they can cover, despite not winning by this many points since their week 4 victory over the Dolphins.

Bills vs Broncos Pick 2: Back Stefon Diggs Over 86.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

We are also backing Stefon Diggs to rack up at least 86.5 receiving yards on Monday night, which is a mark he only just missed in the Bills last game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs has averaged 92.3 receiving yards per game this season after nine matches for the Bills and we think the wide receiver could be up for another big week in Buffalo, against a Denver side who are averaging over 200 yards given up in every game.

The Bills wide receiver has managed to run for over 86 receiving yards in six of his nine games so far this year, with five of those easily hitting 100 yards.

Although he hasn’t managed triple figure receiving yards since week 6 of the season, we think that Diggs can get back on track on Monday night in what is a very important game for Buffalo.

Bills vs Broncos Odds and Line

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -350 | Denver Broncos: +275

Buffalo Bills: -350 | Denver Broncos: +275 Point Spread: Bills (-7.0) -110 | Broncos (+7.0) -110

Bills (-7.0) -110 | Broncos (+7.0) -110 Total Points: Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110