American Football

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks & Cheat Sheet

Author image
Olly Taliku
4 min read
Twitter
Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay
Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

In possibly the most enticing affair through the Divisional Round this weekend, the Bengals take on the Bills and we have picked out our best bets and same game parlay ahead of all the playoff action coming up.

The Bills are heavy favourites with most NFL betting markets going into the weekend however it would be no shock if the Bengals were able to cause an upset this Sunday and advance to the Championship game for a second year in a row.

How To Place A Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay

New customers to BetOnline can get a $1000 NFL free bet and place a Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay. BetOnline take same game parlay players from EVERY US state and you can sign up by following the steps below.

How To Bet On An NFL Same Game Parlay

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. Place your Bills vs Bengals same gam parlay

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Bills vs Bengals NFL Divisional Round Same Game Parlay Picks

We have selected three picks that make up our same game parlay picks for this Divisional round match-up as both sides look to take one step closer to the Super Bowl – the Bills will be looking to carry on their seven game win streak while Cincinatti and Joe Burrow hope to cause an upset when the teams meet at the Highmark Stadium.

  • Over 48.5 points @ -125
  • Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing TD’s @ -145
  • Stefon Diggs Anytime TD @ +110

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinatti Bengals Same Game Parlay Odds @ +350 With BetOnline

Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Take The Over

  • Although the Bengals have been on a streak of scoring fewer points recently, they will be tested to their limits against a top Bills side on Sunday that could force Joe Burrow and his offence to take more risks.
  • The Bills have seen over 50 points scored in three of their last four games this season.

Bills vs Bengals Pick 2: Joe Burrow over 1.5 Passing TD’s

  • Although we were let down by this section last week, we are again backing Joe Burrow to throw over 1 passing touchdown against the Bills.
  • Burrow wasn’t awful against the Seahawks and should play a more prominent role in a higher scoring game this weekend.
  • Last week’s Wildcard Playoff match against the Seahawks was only the second time Burrow has failed to throw two passing touchdowns in his last six games, with the other game also coming against the Seahawks during the regular season.

Bills vs Bengals Pick 3: Stefon Diggs Anytime TD

  • Although Diggs missed his mark last week, with 117 receiving yards the wide receiver was at the centre of the Bills’ successful offence.
  • Diggs has 11 touchdowns in his last 17 games so the wide receiver should be able to get his form back on track with a TD against the Bengals.
  • Diggs will be eager to get back on the scoresheet this weekend and could play a major role in the Bills’ Super Bowl bid should they beat the Bengals.
Back Our Bills vs Bengals Parlay With BetOnline

Also See

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay
American Football

LATEST Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks & Cheat Sheet

Author image Olly Taliku  •  18min
Philadelphia Eagles
American Football
Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
Author image Andy Newton  •  35min

Pennsylvania NFL fans can get a Free Bet on the Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants this weekend. Here is how to claim. Get a Free Bet of up to $1000…

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay
American Football
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks & Cheat Sheet
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  35min

The San Francisco 49ers feature once again in the NFL Divisional Round as they welcome the Cowboys to California on Sunday, so read on below to find our same game…

Jones X Hurts
American Football
Eagles vs Giants Will See Quarterback History Made On Sunday In NFL Divisional Round
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 20 2023
Derek Wolfe
American Football
Former Super Bowl Champion Faces Swathes of Backlash After Killing Mountain Lion in Colorado
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 20 2023
Dan Quinn
American Football
Four Head Coach Interviews Are Taking Place Today In the NFL
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 20 2023
Divisional 2023 1
American Football
Ten Biggest Divisional Round Upsets In NFL History
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 20 2023
Arrow to top