Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bets

We have a non-conference AFC matchup on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $6166.47

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Bills -3 @ Betonline

Buffalo has a banged up offensive line, but three points isn’t enough for us to take Baltimore. The Bills have one of the best offenses in football behind QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs. The two have hooked up 27 times for 344 yards and four TD’s. They face a Ravens defense allowing 366 yards and 2.3 TD passes, and that won’t cut it against the Bills high-scoring offensive aerial show. Look for wideouts Isaiah McKenzie and Gabe Davis to get in on the scoring, and the Bills should cover the spread.

The Bills defense was banged up, but surrendered just 20 points last week in their loss to Miami. The Ravens have put up points efficiently, but their defense is too shaky to stop a loaded Bills offense.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Favorite is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings

Back Bills -3 @ -104 With BetOnline

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Bills ML -160 @ Betonline

We like Buffalo to win for the same reasons we like them to cover the three points. The Bills have a potent offense with some offensive line concerns against a leaky Ravens defense allowing 2.3 TD passes per game, and you just can’t perform like this and expect to win against Allen and the Bills.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a tough competitor and can beat teams with his feet and his arm. He and TE Mark Andrews have connected for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson has thrown for 749 yards, 10 TD’s with a pair of picks, along with an additional 243 rushing yards with a pair of scores. That won’t be enough to take out Buffalo this Sunday.

Back Pittsburgh ML @ -180 With BetOnline

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Bills under 51 -110 @ Betonline

We two powerful offenses putting big numbers on the board, but we also have an injured Bills defense that stepped up in a huge way against Miami plus a Ravens defense that looks bad on paper, but most of the yardage occurred in their 4th quarter loss to Miami. So maybe these offenses won’t just blast away as easily as they have against lesser defenses.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings .

Back Bills under 51 @ -110 With BetOnline

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens SGP Parlay Odds