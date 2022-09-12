Countries
buffalo bills super bowl 57 favourites after week 1

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Favorites After Week 1

Updated

45 seconds ago

on

The Buffalo Bills got their 2022/23 NFL season off to the perfect start with a comfortable 31-10 win over the current Super Bowl champions LA Rams and remain at the head of the betting to win Super Bowl 57 with the Sportsbooks.

Buffalo Smash LA Rams And Remain Super Bowl Betting Favorites

Bills coach, Sean McDermott guided his side to an easy 31-10 victory over the Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in their opening ‘week 1’ fixture.

During the games Buffalo recorded total yards of 413 and 292 passing yards, while despite having less total plays (58-66) to the Rams, their ‘yards per play’ figures are far superior.

Buffalo, with their star quarterback Josh Allen, averaged 7.1 yards from their 58 plays, with the Rams only posting a ‘yards per play’ figure of 3.7 – it was this difference that played a big part in the easy win for the visiting side.

Bills Remain Super Bowl 57 Favorites

The sportsbooks reacted to this opening day success to keep the Bills at the head of the Super Bowl futures market and are @ 5/1 with BOVADA to go all the way and win their first Vince Lombardi trophy this season – you can see the full Super Bowl 57 betting below.

DID YOU KNOW? The Buffalo Bills have NEVER won the Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills OVERWHELMED the Rams! – Mike Greeny HYPED Josh Allen is a trained killer, real MVP

Next Fixture For The Buffalo Bills

Next up for the Buffalo Bills is to welcome the Tennessee Titans to the Highmark Stadium on Monday Sept 19.

Super Bowl 57 Latest Betting

A look a the latest Super Bowl 2022/23 betting odds below

Super Bowl Team Latest Odds Bookmaker
BUFFALO BILLS 5-1 bovada
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 7-1 bovada
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 8-1 bovada
GREEN BAY PACKERS 12-1 bovada
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 12-1 bovada
LOS ANGELES RAMS 15-1 bovada
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 16-1 bovada
BALTIMORE RAVENS 18-1 bovada
DENVER BRONCOS 18-1 bovada
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers 20-1 bovada
DALLAS COWBOYS 24-1 bovada
CINCINNATI BENGALS 25-1 bovada
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 25-1 bovada
MINNESOTA VIKINGS 25-1 bovada
MIAMI DOLPHINS 30-1 bovada
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 35-1 bovada
ARIZONA CARDINALS 40-1 bovada
CLEVELAND BROWNS 40-1 bovada
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 40-1 bovada
TENNESSEE TITANS 40-1 bovada
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 60-1 bovada
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 70-1 bovada
PITTSBURGH STEELERS 70-1 bovada
CHICAGO BEARS 100-1 bovada
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 125-1 bovada
NEW YORK GIANTS 125-1 bovada
CAROLINA PANTHERS 150-1 bovada
DETRIOT LIONS 150-1 bovada
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 150-1 bovada
ATLANTA FALCONS 200-1 bovada
HOUSTON TEXANS 200-1 bovada
NEW YORK JETS 200-1 bovada

All odds correct as of 10:12 on Mon 12 Sept and subject to change

