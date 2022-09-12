Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Favorites After Week 1

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Buffalo Bills got their 2022/23 NFL season off to the perfect start with a comfortable 31-10 win over the current Super Bowl champions LA Rams and remain at the head of the betting to win Super Bowl 57 with the Sportsbooks.



Buffalo Smash LA Rams And Remain Super Bowl Betting Favorites



Bills coach, Sean McDermott guided his side to an easy 31-10 victory over the Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in their opening ‘week 1’ fixture.

During the games Buffalo recorded total yards of 413 and 292 passing yards, while despite having less total plays (58-66) to the Rams, their ‘yards per play’ figures are far superior.

Buffalo, with their star quarterback Josh Allen, averaged 7.1 yards from their 58 plays, with the Rams only posting a ‘yards per play’ figure of 3.7 – it was this difference that played a big part in the easy win for the visiting side.

Bills Remain Super Bowl 57 Favorites

The sportsbooks reacted to this opening day success to keep the Bills at the head of the Super Bowl futures market and are @ 5/1 with BOVADA to go all the way and win their first Vince Lombardi trophy this season – you can see the full Super Bowl 57 betting below.



DID YOU KNOW? The Buffalo Bills have NEVER won the Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills OVERWHELMED the Rams! – Mike Greeny HYPED Josh Allen is a trained killer, real MVP

Next Fixture For The Buffalo Bills



Next up for the Buffalo Bills is to welcome the Tennessee Titans to the Highmark Stadium on Monday Sept 19.

Super Bowl 57 Latest Betting

A look a the latest Super Bowl 2022/23 betting odds below



Super Bowl Team Latest Odds Bookmaker BUFFALO BILLS 5-1 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 7-1 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 8-1 GREEN BAY PACKERS 12-1 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 12-1 LOS ANGELES RAMS 15-1 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 16-1 BALTIMORE RAVENS 18-1 DENVER BRONCOS 18-1 SAN FRANCISCO 49ers 20-1 DALLAS COWBOYS 24-1 CINCINNATI BENGALS 25-1 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 25-1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 25-1 MIAMI DOLPHINS 30-1 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 35-1 ARIZONA CARDINALS 40-1 CLEVELAND BROWNS 40-1 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 40-1 TENNESSEE TITANS 40-1 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 60-1 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 70-1 PITTSBURGH STEELERS 70-1 CHICAGO BEARS 100-1 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 125-1 NEW YORK GIANTS 125-1 CAROLINA PANTHERS 150-1 DETRIOT LIONS 150-1 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 150-1 ATLANTA FALCONS 200-1 HOUSTON TEXANS 200-1 NEW YORK JETS 200-1

All odds correct as of 10:12 on Mon 12 Sept and subject to change

