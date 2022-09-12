Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 Favorites After Week 1

The Buffalo Bills got their 2022/23 NFL season off to the perfect start with a comfortable 31-10 win over the current Super Bowl champions LA Rams and remain at the head of the betting to win Super Bowl 57 with the Sportsbooks.
Buffalo Smash LA Rams And Remain Super Bowl Betting Favorites
Bills coach, Sean McDermott guided his side to an easy 31-10 victory over the Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in their opening ‘week 1’ fixture.
During the games Buffalo recorded total yards of 413 and 292 passing yards, while despite having less total plays (58-66) to the Rams, their ‘yards per play’ figures are far superior.
Buffalo, with their star quarterback Josh Allen, averaged 7.1 yards from their 58 plays, with the Rams only posting a ‘yards per play’ figure of 3.7 – it was this difference that played a big part in the easy win for the visiting side.
Bills Remain Super Bowl 57 Favorites
The sportsbooks reacted to this opening day success to keep the Bills at the head of the Super Bowl futures market and are @ 5/1 with BOVADA to go all the way and win their first Vince Lombardi trophy this season – you can see the full Super Bowl 57 betting below.
DID YOU KNOW? The Buffalo Bills have NEVER won the Super Bowl
Buffalo Bills OVERWHELMED the Rams! – Mike Greeny HYPED Josh Allen is a trained killer, real MVP
Next Fixture For The Buffalo Bills
Next up for the Buffalo Bills is to welcome the Tennessee Titans to the Highmark Stadium on Monday Sept 19.
Super Bowl 57 Latest Betting
A look a the latest Super Bowl 2022/23 betting odds below
|Super Bowl Team
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|BUFFALO BILLS
|5-1
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|7-1
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|8-1
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|12-1
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|12-1
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|15-1
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|16-1
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|18-1
|DENVER BRONCOS
|18-1
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ers
|20-1
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|24-1
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|25-1
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|25-1
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|25-1
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|30-1
|NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|35-1
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|40-1
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|40-1
|LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|40-1
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|40-1
|WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|60-1
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|70-1
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|70-1
|CHICAGO BEARS
|100-1
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|125-1
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|125-1
|CAROLINA PANTHERS
|150-1
|DETRIOT LIONS
|150-1
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|150-1
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|200-1
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|200-1
|NEW YORK JETS
|200-1
All odds correct as of 10:12 on Mon 12 Sept and subject to change