Newly-loaded Newcastle United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a big EPL clash this weekend

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Sunday, October 17 at 16:30 BST

Sky Sports

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur BTTS Tips

Get boosted 30/1 odds at William Hill on both Spurs and Newcastle to score in Sunday’s crunch EPL encounter by following the simple steps below:

Click any link on this page to go to William Hill via your mobile device Sign up for a new account between October 15 and 16:30 BST on October 17 Make a min deposit of £10, using the promo code EPB30 Place a £1 wager on either side at regular odds If both teams score a goal in the match, William Hill will credit the extra winnings from the 30/1 boosted odds into your account as Free Bets (3x £10)

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Why bet on BTTS?

It’s been one of the biggest weeks in the history of Newcastle United: Mike Ashley has finally sold up and cleared out. Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) are the club’s new, mega-rich owners.

With all the hysteria on Tyneside surrounding the takeover; the echoes of ‘sign Mbappe and Coutinho‘ still ringing through the rafters, you could easily be forgiven for forgetting the Geordies have a crunch game to play on Sunday afternoon…

But Newcastle do have a game to play. The EPL’s 19th placed club faces a Spurs team that’s chasing European football. The Geordies need a result, and to get a result, Steve Bruce’s team is going to need to score!

Read below to find out exactly why we feel both Newcastle and Spurs are likely to find the net before placing your enhanced 30/1 bet at William Hill:

Both Spurs and Newcastle have scored in each of the last three times this fixture has been contested. These results include a 1-1 draw, a 2-2 draw, and a 3-1 win for Spurs.

In the last six games between these two sides, only twice has either team failed to find the net.

Newcastle United have scored at least one goal in each of their three home games so far this season

Newcastle United have conceded 16 goals in seven games in the EPL. Steve Bruce’s team hasn’t managed to keep a clean sheet in any game this season. So, Spurs look odds on to at least register a goal.

Since losing 3-0 to Chelsea in the EPL last month, Spurs have scored 10 goals in four games. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team seems like it has finally found the Midas touch in front of goal.

Son Heung-Min has three goals in six appearances for Spurs this season. Against a weak Newcastle defense that struggles to keep clean sheets, expect the Korean and strike partner Harry Kane to find the target.

