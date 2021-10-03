Liverpool host Manchester City in the pick of this week’s EPL games, and our betting expert has a few BTTS tips to share. Read on to learn more about an exclusive offer from William Hill and get a BTTS prediction for the game.

Join William Hill to get enhanced odds on BTTS in the Liverpool vs Man City EPL clash

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Premier League

Anfield, Liverpool

Sunday, October 3 at 16:30 BST

Sky Sports

The standard BTTS odds on Liverpool vs Man City are currently listed at 8/13 at William Hill. However, by signing up at the site in time for Sunday’s game, Sportslens readers can wager on both teams to score with boosted odds of 30/1!

To put this into context, a £5 bet on BTTS at the normal 8/13 odds would earn a punter a profit of £3.09. At the boosted odds of 30/1 on offer from William Hill this Sunday, however, the potential profit could be up to £150 in money and free bets.

Liverpool vs Man City BTTS Tips: How to get boosted 30/1 odds on BTTS at William Hill

To get boosted 30/1 odds at William Hill on both Liverpool and Manchester City to find the net in Sunday’s crunch EPL encounter, just follow these simple steps:

Click any link on this page to go to William Hill Sign up for a new account between 17:00 on September 30 and 16:30 on October 3 Make a min deposit of £10, using the promo code EPS30 Place a min wager of £5 on either side at regular odds If both teams score a goal in the match, William Hill will credit the extra winnings from the 30/1 boosted odds into your account as Free Bets

Click here to get Enhanced 30/1 odds on Liverpool vs Man City BTTS at William Hill

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Why bet on BTTS?

In arguably the biggest match of the Premier League season to date, reigning EPL champions Manchester City travel to Anfield to play 2019/20 winners Liverpool.

In a game that will feature such attacking talents as Mohamad Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Brunye, and Ferran Torres (among numerous others!) it seems overwhelmingly likely that both teams will find the back of the net.

But there are plenty more reasons to wager on both teams to score in this match, especially at 30/1 at William Hill.

In the last six meetings between these two sides, only once has either team failed to register a goal. This was back in 2020 at the Etihad when Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-0.

This is a game that now traditionally boasts a lot of goals: in the last six clashes, there have been 20 goals scored in total (not including community shield penalty shootout). In terms of distribution, Pep Guardiola’s side has registered 13 to Liverpool’s seven.

Mohamad Salah – the Egyptian is in a rich vein of form so far this season. Liverpool’s best-ever right-sided forward has already scored eight goals in eight games in all competitions.

Liverpool scored five goals in their last competitive outing, a 5-1 defeat of Porto in the UCL earlier this week.

Though Manchester City have, unusually, failed to find the net in half of their last six encounters, they’ve still registered 13 goals in that same period.

It would genuinely be a huge surprise if these two teams don’t end up scoring in this pivotal match at Anfield on Sunday. Plus, with the 30/1 odds available at William Hill, you can’t really go wrong – the potential payout here is more than worth the risk!

Click here to get 30/1 odds on Liverpool vs Man City BTTS at William Hill