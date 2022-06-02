Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Thursday sees fixtures take place across Europe in the UEFA Nations League. With the number of games we have picked three games for our BTTS accumulator. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 7.06/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 7.06/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield returns of around £415!

BTTS Tips for Monday

Spain vs Portugal: YES @ 5/6 on bet365

Two of Europe’s elite teams collide in League A of the Nations League, and it’s hard not to back goals from both teams in this one.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a threat as ever for Portugal. Their talisman will be hoping to add even more goals to his international tally.

Spain aren’t shy of quality up top either. Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres will be a threat to Portugal’s backline in this game.

We are backing BTTS YES in this big clash.

Slovenia vs Sweden: YES @ 1/1 on bet365

Our next leg is from UEFA Nations League B between Slovenia and Sweden.

Sweden missed out on the World Cup in the recent qualifiers and will be ready to make amends for that disappointment. With in-demand striker Alexander Isak leading their line they will be a threat.

We expect both teams to score in this one and are backing BTTS YES for this one.

Northern Ireland vs Greece – YES @ 6/5 on bet365

The final leg comes from UEFA Nations League C between Northern Ireland and Greece.

The two aren’t the most prolific teams in the international game, but both have quality players in their teams.

It will be a tightly fought battle between the two teams, and we’re backing goals from both teams.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 7.06/1 on bet365