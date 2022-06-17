Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are taking a look ahead to Friday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures for our both teams to score accumulators. All three games come the Republic of Ireland Premier Division, our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 5/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would return of around £250!

BTTS Tips for Friday

Bohemians Dublin vs Shelbourne: YES @ 1/1 on bet365

Our first selection from Ireland, pits Bohemians against the team directly above them, Shelbourne.

Both teams have had a lacklustre season so far, sitting 6th and 7th in the league and both some way off relegation.

Both teams have nothing but pride to play for, and we think BTTS will score in this clash.

Derry City vs Drogheda United: NO @ 4/7 on bet365

Europe chasing Derry City host struggling Drogheda United tonight, with the host clear favourites in our second leg.

Derry City will be confident they can keep Drogheda at bay in the game, as well as scoring a few of their own.

We don’t expect BTTS in this clash.

Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers – YES @ 10/11 on bet365

Our final game is a clash between the top two in the league.

The two giants of the Irish game are separated by 8 points, with Dundalk having one game in hand over Shamrock Rovers.

We expect both teams will show their attacking quality in the game, and BTTS.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5/1 on bet365