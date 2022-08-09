Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 5.7/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Norwich vs Birmingham: YES @ 10/11 on bet365

Our first game for our BTTS acca today is between two Championship teams in the EFL Cup.

Recently relegated Norwich host Birmingham in the cup, with both teams eager to gain some momentum using the cup this season.

Norwich’s return to the Championship hasn’t started off well, with two games gone they’re on just one point.

Birmingham on the other hand, have started well. They’ve got four points from their opening two games this campaign.

The cup offers up a chance for players who’ve not started the previous two games to get some valuable minutes. The player’s eagerness to impress bodes well for this game. We’re backing BTTS Yes.

Blackpool vs Barrow: YES @ 4/5 on bet365

Another EFL Cup game, but this time it pits Championship side Blackpool against League Two side Barrow.

Barrow may come in as underdogs, but they’ve started their campaign off with two wins. They’ve scored six goals in those two games which makes them a threat to Blackpool this evening.

Blackpool have won one and lost one so far this season, scoring just one goal and conceding two.

It’s set up to be a tight game between the two sides, but we’re backing BTTS Yes.

Bolton vs Salford: NO @ 19/20 on bet365

Our final is between Bolton and Salford, again in the EFL Cup.

Bolton are unbeaten in their opening two games of the season, and will be expected to maintain that against Salford this evening.

Salford though won’t be a pushover as they’re also unbeaten in their opening two fixtures.

It’s set up to be a close affair, but we’re backing BTTS No in this game.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 6.1/1 on bet365