Both Teams To Score Tips For Thursday: Best BTTS Tips for Thursday

Thursday night throws up three games in the Premier League as we approach the end of the season. We have used these three games to put together the best BTTS accumulator using bet365 with combined odds 5.7/1

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Thursday

Everton vs Crystal Palace: BTTS – YES at 4/5

Everton are fighting for their lives in the Premier League, something no one would have expected at the start of the season.

Frank Lampard has done a great job with the team, but they missed their chance to secure their survival on Sunday. A win today will secure their Premier League spot for next season.

Crystal Palace will be out to spoil the party at Goodison Park this evening. This is why we are backing BTTS in this big game.

Aston Villa vs Burnley: BTTS – NO at 19/20

Burnley are another team fighting for the Premier League status, even though they had seemed to pull away from the drop zone with some crucial wins. Two defeat in a row has put them in the final relegation spot, but they have one game in hand over Leeds United which is this game tonight.

If they can win tonight’s game they will have their fate in their hands on Sunday.

Unfortunately, we can’t see Burnley scoring away at Villa Park tonight.

Chelsea vs Leicester City: BTTS – YES at 10/11

Chelsea are in danger of losing their third place spot to the chasing Tottenham Hotspur. A draw will technically secure 3rd spot due to their far superior goal difference over Spurs.

Leicester City hit five goals over the weekend, with Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison taking centre stage for the team.

We are expecting goals from this game.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.7/1 on bet365