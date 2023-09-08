Week 1 of the season pits one of the season favorites against a side whose long and complicated rebuild could finally come to fruition. See our Browns vs Bengals picks and predictions as the NFL returns to Cleveland.

Browns vs Bengals Picks

Ja’Marr Chase to Score Cincinnati’s First Touchdown @ +700

Cleveland Browns to Win @ +110

Bengals vs Browns Pick 1: Chase to Score Cincinnati’s First Touchdown

With Joe Burrow back in the saddle, the Bengals are rightly handed the favorite status, albeit marginally, at 1.5-points.

His return may give Cincinnati the necessary firepower to edge a Cleveland side who will be eyeing a return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

Although focusing on Burrow is likely to be the avenue which most bettors choose to follow, we are picking out Ja’Marr Chase to score Cincinnati’s first touchdown.

The 23-year-old has over 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns – including nine last season – across his Bengals career so far with Burrow in the hole, which is enough for us to side with an intriguing price of +7000.

Bengals vs Browns Pick 2: Browns to Win

We are going out on a limb here and siding with the value.

The Browns claimed some big scalps on home soil last season – most notably the Bengals – whom they line-up with on Sunday. That 31-13 victory saw Nick Chubb register two touchdowns that day, and he is priced at +300 to repeat his heroics this weekend.

Cleveland will know full well the danger that Cincinnati represent, particularly with Chase returning after he didn’t feature in last season’s match-up.

However, they will take comfort in the fact they know how to beat the Bengals, and fairly comfortably too if recent history is anything to go by.

They will need Deshaun Watson to tap into his Houston form to get things up and running in the air, but as long as Chubb is firing on all cylinders they can rely on a supremely talented ground attack. That, coupled with an improved defense and a new coordinator means there is plenty to be optimistic about for Cleveland.

