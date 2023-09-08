Betting

Browns vs Bengals Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Chase to Cut Down Cleveland Early

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Browns vs Bengals Picks
Browns vs Bengals Picks

Week 1 of the season pits one of the season favorites against a side whose long and complicated rebuild could finally come to fruition. See our Browns vs Bengals picks and predictions as the NFL returns to Cleveland.

Browns vs Bengals Picks

  • Ja’Marr Chase to Score Cincinnati’s First Touchdown @ +700
  • Cleveland Browns to Win @ +110
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Bengals vs Browns Pick 1: Chase to Score Cincinnati’s First Touchdown

With Joe Burrow back in the saddle, the Bengals are rightly handed the favorite status, albeit marginally, at 1.5-points.

His return may give Cincinnati the necessary firepower to edge a Cleveland side who will be eyeing a return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

Although focusing on Burrow is likely to be the avenue which most bettors choose to follow, we are picking out Ja’Marr Chase to score Cincinnati’s first touchdown.

The 23-year-old has over 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns – including nine last season – across his Bengals career so far with Burrow in the hole, which is enough for us to side with an intriguing price of +7000.

Bengals vs Browns Pick 2: Browns to Win

We are going out on a limb here and siding with the value.

The Browns claimed some big scalps on home soil last season – most notably the Bengals – whom they line-up with on Sunday. That 31-13 victory saw Nick Chubb register two touchdowns that day, and he is priced at +300 to repeat his heroics this weekend.

Cleveland will know full well the danger that Cincinnati represent, particularly with Chase returning after he didn’t feature in last season’s match-up.

However, they will take comfort in the fact they know how to beat the Bengals, and fairly comfortably too if recent history is anything to go by.

They will need Deshaun Watson to tap into his Houston form to get things up and running in the air, but as long as Chubb is firing on all cylinders they can rely on a supremely talented ground attack. That, coupled with an improved defense and a new coordinator means there is plenty to be optimistic about for Cleveland.

 

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Giants vs Cowboys Picks
Betting

LATEST Giants vs Cowboys Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Prescott to Run Into Interception Trouble Once More

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  11min
Vikings vs Buccaneers Picks
Betting
Vikings vs Buccaneers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Justin Jefferson to Show His Class in Season Opener
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h

NFL action returns to Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, and we have been hard at work trying to predict this intriguing season opener. See below to find out Vikings vs Buccaneers…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn5
Betting
NFL Odds: 3 Best Prop Bets For Chiefs vs. Lions At BetOnline
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

The 2023 NFL season will kick off tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. The betting line for the game is resting on the availability of Chiefs’…

rsz i
Betting
NFL Odds: Travis Kelce’s Injury Will Determine The Betting Line For Chiefs vs. Lions Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $500 In Free Bets For Adesanya vs Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 7 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 7 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 7 2023
Arrow to top