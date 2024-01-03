Heading into Week 18, there are still three playoff spots available in the AFC. One team that’s already locked in a playoff berth is the Cleveland Browns. They are 11-5 through 16 games and are the #5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Cleveland has had to battle through a lot of adversity this season. The Browns have used four different starting QBs in 2023.

It has not been easy for head coach Kevin Stefanski to keep the offense running smoothly. However, the Browns are on a four-game win streak and are playing their best football of the season when it matters the most. With the success they’ve had in this injury-plagued season, Stefanski is the odds-on favorite to win Coach of the Year in 2023. He is (-900) via BetOnline. Can Stefanski and the Browns keep that success going in the 2023 playoffs?

Kevin Stefanski could win Coach of the Year for the second time in four seasons

BREAKING: #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is now the MASSIVE favorite to be the #NFL Coach of The Year, per @betonline_ag. Cleveland has the most injured in the league and despite all that have 11 wins. Stefanski was the Coach of the Year in 2020. pic.twitter.com/L2Xm3vQ0fK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 2, 2024



Injuries hit the Browns extremely hard in 2023. They’ve lost nine players to season-ending injuries this year. Some of the top names include Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Willis, and Dawand Jones to name a few. It’s incredible to think what head coach Kevin Stefanski has been able to do this season. Especially with all the offensive talent the team has lost.

The most important position on offense is the QB and the Browns have had four different starters this season. Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco have all started at least one game in 2023. With a win this Sunday, Joe Flacco could have more wins for Cleveland this season than Watson had. They will be on the road in Week 18 to face the Bengals. Cincinnati is already out of playoff contention and the Browns have already locked in a playoff berth. It’s essentially a game that doesn’t matter at all. However, it still has to be played and the Browns would love to go into the postseason on a five-game win streak.

“The journey continues!” Kevin Stefanski had the @Browns locker room hyped! pic.twitter.com/re8QLZCWSH — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 29, 2023



Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a decision to make in Week 18. Does he want to play his starters and risk injury before the playoffs? Or will he rest most of his key players and let backups play most of the game? It’s a choice that needs to be made before their game this Sunday vs. the Bengals. Stefanski is on his way to winning his second Coach of the Year honors in the last four seasons. He’ll make the decision that is best for the team. Cleveland will be playing Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. EST this Sunday.