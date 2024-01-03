NFL

Browns’ Kevin Stefanski is the odds-on favorite to win Coach of the Year in 2023 for Cleveland

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kevin Stefanski Browns pic
Kevin Stefanski Browns pic

Heading into Week 18, there are still three playoff spots available in the AFC. One team that’s already locked in a playoff berth is the Cleveland Browns. They are 11-5 through 16 games and are the #5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Cleveland has had to battle through a lot of adversity this season. The Browns have used four different starting QBs in 2023. 

It has not been easy for head coach Kevin Stefanski to keep the offense running smoothly. However, the Browns are on a four-game win streak and are playing their best football of the season when it matters the most. With the success they’ve had in this injury-plagued season, Stefanski is the odds-on favorite to win Coach of the Year in 2023. He is (-900) via BetOnline. Can Stefanski and the Browns keep that success going in the 2023 playoffs?

Kevin Stefanski could win Coach of the Year for the second time in four seasons


Injuries hit the Browns extremely hard in 2023. They’ve lost nine players to season-ending injuries this year. Some of the top names include Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin,  Jedrick Willis, and Dawand Jones to name a few. It’s incredible to think what head coach Kevin Stefanski has been able to do this season. Especially with all the offensive talent the team has lost.

The most important position on offense is the QB and the Browns have had four different starters this season. Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco have all started at least one game in 2023. With a win this Sunday, Joe Flacco could have more wins for Cleveland this season than Watson had. They will be on the road in Week 18 to face the Bengals. Cincinnati is already out of playoff contention and the Browns have already locked in a playoff berth. It’s essentially a game that doesn’t matter at all. However, it still has to be played and the Browns would love to go into the postseason on a five-game win streak.


Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a decision to make in Week 18. Does he want to play his starters and risk injury before the playoffs? Or will he rest most of his key players and let backups play most of the game? It’s a choice that needs to be made before their game this Sunday vs. the Bengals. Stefanski is on his way to winning his second Coach of the Year honors in the last four seasons. He’ll make the decision that is best for the team. Cleveland will be playing Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. EST this Sunday.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Christian Kirk Jags pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars Injury Report: Christian Kirk has been designated to return from the IR for Jacksonville

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2024
Kevin Stefanski Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Kevin Stefanski is the odds-on favorite to win Coach of the Year in 2023 for Cleveland
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2024

Heading into Week 18, there are still three playoff spots available in the AFC. One team that’s already locked in a playoff berth is the Cleveland Browns. They are 11-5…

Best USA Sportsbook Promo Codes
NFL
NFL Week 18 Playoff Implications: Who Can Still Make The Post Season?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 03 2024

The NFL regular season reaches its exciting climax this weekend, so we take a look at which teams can still make the post season with plenty still to play for…

Dalvin Cook Jets pic
NFL
Dalvin Cook must rush for over 1,000 yards in Week 18 to trigger $400k bonus
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 03 2024
rsz 17119789780
NFL
The Buffalo Bills Are 10-1 Against The Miami Dolphins Since 2018
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
rsz 14566117260
NFL
NFL: 4 Division Winners Will Be Decided During Week 18
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
rsz gcxq akw4aabgti
NFL
The Buffalo Bills Could Still Miss The Playoffs Under This Particular Scenario
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
Arrow to top