The Brooks Koepka odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the four-time major at +2000 in the betting as the Florida man looks to back up his win in this event in 2018 and 2019.
Best Places To Bet On Brooks Koepka
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How To Bet On Brooks Koepka PGA Championship Odds
The BROOKS KOEPKA odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2000 with the best US sportsbooks.
Here’s how to claim these Brooks Koepka PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Brooks Koepka PGA Championship Odds
The former world number one Brooks Koepka is another of the star names that was enticed over to the lucrative LIV Golf League, so it will be interesting to see what reception the four-time US major winner gets.
Koepka has two PGA Championships and two US Opens to his name – so this have been a good event for the Florida-born golfer over the years.
The world number 44 returned to form last time out though in the Masters with a tied 2nd and a repeat of that level should see the two-time PGA winner bang there on Sunday. While Koepka also holds tournament record in the PGA Championship – when shooting a 264 (average of 66 per round) in 2018.
Back BROOKS KOEPKA to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
RELATED: Brooks Koepka Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $50 Million Net Worth For Four-Time Major Champion
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Scheffler Many People’s PGA Favorite
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
Other Content You May Like
- Top Golf Betting Apps in USA – Compare Golf Mobile Sportsbooks
- Offshore Betting Sites – Guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Offshore Gambling Sites – The best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Leading Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.