The Brooks Koepka odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the four-time major at +2000 in the betting as the Florida man looks to back up his win in this event in 2018 and 2019.



The BROOKS KOEPKA odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2000 with the best US sportsbooks.



Here's how to claim these Brooks Koepka PGA Championship odds

Brooks Koepka PGA Championship Odds

The former world number one Brooks Koepka is another of the star names that was enticed over to the lucrative LIV Golf League, so it will be interesting to see what reception the four-time US major winner gets.

Koepka has two PGA Championships and two US Opens to his name – so this have been a good event for the Florida-born golfer over the years.

The world number 44 returned to form last time out though in the Masters with a tied 2nd and a repeat of that level should see the two-time PGA winner bang there on Sunday. While Koepka also holds tournament record in the PGA Championship – when shooting a 264 (average of 66 per round) in 2018.

Back BROOKS KOEPKA to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

