The Brooks Koepka odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the four-time major winner a bit further down the betting than golfing punters are used to seeing him. But he’s a proven major winner, so can he land a first green jacket this week?
Brooks Koepka Masters Odds
The former world number one Brooks Koepka is another of the big names that was enticed over to the lucrative LIV Golf League, so it will be interesting to see what reception the four-time US major winner gets.
Koepka has two PGA Championships and two US Opens to his name – but so far, the Masters has eluded the 32 year-old from Florida.
Brooks Koepka has not had the best time in the last two Masters – failing to make the cut twelve months ago and in 2021 was back in 60th.
However, before that he shot -12 in 2019 to be runner-up and that’s a score that would have won 7 of the last 12 Masters. While in 2020 he was tied 7th with -10.
Therefore, he’s proved in the past that the Augusta course is fine for him, and he comes to the Augusta this week in winning form too. He became the first two-time LIV tour winner recently when winning the LIV Golf-Orlando by one shot from Sebastian Munoz.
Back BROOKS KOEPKA to win the 2023 Masters at +3300 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
RELATED: Brooks Koepka Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $50 Million Net Worth For Four-Time Major Champion
When Is The Masters 2023?
The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.
- ⛳️ Event: The Masters
- 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
- 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050
RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters
2023 Masters Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1050
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Xander Schauffele +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)
2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Can the world number 2 break his Masters duck?
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting Spaniard a popular pick
- Jordan Spieth: 2015 winner is back for more
- Scottie Scheffler: Current champ hoping to retain his Masters title
- Justin Thomas: JT looking for first green jacket
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Tiger Woods: Five-time winner hoping to turn back the Masters clock
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 7 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: Two-time major winner eyes first green jacket
- Brooks Koepka: LIV golfer that is looking for his debut Masters win
- Dustin Johnson: 2020 Masters champion is back for more at Augusta
