Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Four-Time Major Winner Looking For First Green Jacket

Andy Newton
The Brooks Koepka odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the four-time major winner a bit further down the betting than golfing punters are used to seeing him. But he’s a proven major winner, so can he land a first green jacket this week?

Brooks Koepka Masters Odds

The former world number one Brooks Koepka is another of the big names that was enticed over to the lucrative LIV Golf League, so it will be interesting to see what reception the four-time US major winner gets.

Koepka has two PGA Championships and two US Opens to his name – but so far, the Masters has eluded the 32 year-old from Florida.

Brooks Koepka has not had the best time in the last two Masters – failing to make the cut twelve months ago and in 2021 was back in 60th.

However, before that he shot -12 in 2019 to be runner-up and that’s a score that would have won 7 of the last 12 Masters. While in 2020 he was tied 7th with -10.

Therefore, he’s proved in the past that the Augusta course is fine for him, and he comes to the Augusta this week in winning form too. He became the first two-time LIV tour winner recently when winning the LIV Golf-Orlando by one shot from Sebastian Munoz.

Back BROOKS KOEPKA to win the 2023 Masters at +3300 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

