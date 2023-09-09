NFL

Broncos vs Raiders Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Broncos To Start Strongly In Opening Fixture

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
broncos raiders
broncos raiders

American Football fans across the globe will be eagerly awaiting the start of the NFL and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Raiders vs Broncos picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Broncos vs Raiders Picks 

  • Team to score longest TD – Raiders (+115)
  • Denver Broncos first TD – (+155)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Broncos vs Raiders Pick 1: Team to score longest TD – Raiders (+115)

This upcoming fixture has been a historic rivalry over recent years, with both sides wanting to win in emphatic fashion.

QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, will be looking to impress on his NFL debut for the Raiders, following six seasons in San Francisco.

Injuries have hampered the former San Francisco QB’s running capability and has made the demand on TD passes even more necessary.

Meaning, we think a good bet at +145 is for the Raiders to land the longest TD of the match and edge the Broncos in that department.

RELATED:NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game

Broncos vs Raiders Pick 2: Denver Broncos first TD – (+155)

The Broncos are coming off a fairly successful season for their standards, finishing in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

They added six new players to their roster, most notably adding wide receiver, Philip Dorsett, from the Houston Texans.

With this said, we believe a good bet at +155, is for the Broncos to secure the first points on the board with a Touchdown.

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
broncos raiders
NFL

LATEST Broncos vs Raiders Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Broncos To Start Strongly In Opening Fixture

Author image Louis Fargher  •  42min
titans 1
NFL
Saints vs Titans Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Derek Carr To Shine On Saints Debut
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h

As the opening week in the NFL starts to edge ever closer, we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see…

nfl money NEW
NFL
NFL Free Bets For Week One: Best Football Sportsbook Betting Offers For Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 7 2023

We’ve got the best NFL free bets for week one and the best football sportsbook betting offers today as the new NFL season is now underway. You can join these…

49ers
NFL
Steelers vs 49ers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Back A High Scoring Affair On Historic Steelers Opener
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h
patriotsvseagles
NFL
ChatGPT Predicts Opening Day Victory For New England Patriots Over Philadelphia Eagles
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Sep 7 2023
ravens 1
NFL
ChatGPT Predicts Tight Affair As The Ravens Prove Too Much For Houston Texans
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Sep 4 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn6
NFL
Commanders Injury Report: McLaurin A Full Go, Young Still Questionable
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Arrow to top