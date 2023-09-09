American Football fans across the globe will be eagerly awaiting the start of the NFL and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Raiders vs Broncos picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Broncos vs Raiders Picks

Team to score longest TD – Raiders (+115)

Denver Broncos first TD – (+155)

Broncos vs Raiders Pick 1: Team to score longest TD – Raiders (+115)

This upcoming fixture has been a historic rivalry over recent years, with both sides wanting to win in emphatic fashion.

QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, will be looking to impress on his NFL debut for the Raiders, following six seasons in San Francisco.

Injuries have hampered the former San Francisco QB’s running capability and has made the demand on TD passes even more necessary.

Meaning, we think a good bet at +145 is for the Raiders to land the longest TD of the match and edge the Broncos in that department.

Broncos vs Raiders Pick 2: Denver Broncos first TD – (+155)

The Broncos are coming off a fairly successful season for their standards, finishing in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

They added six new players to their roster, most notably adding wide receiver, Philip Dorsett, from the Houston Texans.

With this said, we believe a good bet at +155, is for the Broncos to secure the first points on the board with a Touchdown.

