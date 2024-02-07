Betting

Brock Purdy +106 To Have At Least 257 Passing Yards At Super Bowl LVIII

Cai Parry
Sports Editor
brock purdy passing yards

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs is fast approaching, and we’ve taken a look at some of the best Brock Purdy player props with BetOnline.

Brock Purdy +106 To Have At Least 257 Passing Yards At Super Bowl LVII

‘Mr. Irrelevant’, Brock Purdy, has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the San Francisco 49ers, and was rightfully considered as one of the standout picks for regular season MVP thanks to his consistency in putting up high numbers.

Purdy has surpassed 250 passing yards in each of his last two outings, in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers, and in the Championship Round against the Detroit Lions last time out.

The 24-year-old recorded 267 passing yards from 20 completions in the 34-31 victory over the Lions, taking his total for the season to 4280 passing yards.

Most NFL bookmakers have Purdy’s passing yards line for the Super Bowl at 247+, which he has achieved in three of his last four appearances for the 49ers. This comes as no surprise though, as he prepares to face off against a resilient Kansas City Chiefs side who will be aiming to retain the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Besting the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce won’t come easy, but if Purdy plays as he has throughout the year – the 49ers should be in with a real shot at glory, which would see the Iowa State graduate become the second youngest quarterback to ever win the Super Bowl.

BetOnline offer some of the best odds when it comes to the Super Bowl passing yards market, with Purdy priced at +106 to have at least 257 on Sunday. This means that by placing a $100 bet, you’d receive $206 in returns.

Brock Purdy Super Bowl LVIII Passing Yards Odds

  • 227 or more -193
  • 237 or more -150
  • 247 or more -115
  • 257 or more +106
  • 267 or more +129
  • 277 or more +156
  • 287 or more +190
  • 297 or more +231
  • 307 or more +282
  • 317 or more +345
  • 327 or more +424
  • 337 or more +523
  • 347 or more +648
  • 357 or more +809
  • 367 or more +1016
  • 377 or more +1285
  • 387 or more +1637

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Cai Parry

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
Cai Parry

Arrow to top