Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs is fast approaching, and we’ve taken a look at some of the best Brock Purdy player props with BetOnline.

How To Bet On Brock Purdy Super Bowl Passing Yards With BetOnline

Brock Purdy +106 To Have At Least 257 Passing Yards At Super Bowl LVII

‘Mr. Irrelevant’, Brock Purdy, has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the San Francisco 49ers, and was rightfully considered as one of the standout picks for regular season MVP thanks to his consistency in putting up high numbers.

Purdy has surpassed 250 passing yards in each of his last two outings, in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers, and in the Championship Round against the Detroit Lions last time out.

The 24-year-old recorded 267 passing yards from 20 completions in the 34-31 victory over the Lions, taking his total for the season to 4280 passing yards.

Most NFL bookmakers have Purdy’s passing yards line for the Super Bowl at 247+, which he has achieved in three of his last four appearances for the 49ers. This comes as no surprise though, as he prepares to face off against a resilient Kansas City Chiefs side who will be aiming to retain the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Besting the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce won’t come easy, but if Purdy plays as he has throughout the year – the 49ers should be in with a real shot at glory, which would see the Iowa State graduate become the second youngest quarterback to ever win the Super Bowl.

BetOnline offer some of the best odds when it comes to the Super Bowl passing yards market, with Purdy priced at +106 to have at least 257 on Sunday. This means that by placing a $100 bet, you’d receive $206 in returns.

Brock Purdy Super Bowl LVIII Passing Yards Odds

227 or more -193

237 or more -150

247 or more -115

257 or more +106

267 or more +129

277 or more +156

287 or more +190

297 or more +231

307 or more +282

317 or more +345

327 or more +424

337 or more +523

347 or more +648

357 or more +809

367 or more +1016

377 or more +1285

387 or more +1637

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100