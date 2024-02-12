American Football

Brock Purdy Super Bowl Live Betting Odds: 49ers QB -110 To Have Over 255.5 Passing Yards

Olly Taliku
BetOnline are offering a price of -110 for Brock Purdy to have over 255.5 passing yards against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII. 

Brock Purdy Super Bowl Passing Yards Odds | -110 For Over 255.5 Yards

Purdy is looking to prove everyone wrong one last time this season, as Mr. Irrelevant takes to the biggest stage this evening. Things haven’t started well for Purdy, with a fumble during the 49ers first drive of the night.

BetOnline are offering odds of -110 for San Francisco 49ers star, Brock Purdy, to have over 255.5 passing yards at Super Bowl LVIII.

This price means, if you were to bet $100 on Purdy to have over 255.5 yards, then you would receive a payout of $191.

To compare, BetMGM are offering the price of -120, which means for the same bet you would earn $9 less – despite selecting the same outcome.

This can also be said for DraftKings who are offering lesser odds and BetOnline are also offering a host of other markets for the big match.

Brock Purdy Passing Yards Odds vs Chiefs | Super Bowl LVIII

  • Over 255.5 @ -110
  • Under 255.5 @ -110

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

