Brock Purdy Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers’ first home game of the season vs New York Giants.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Purdy vs the Giants.
Brock Purdy Prop Bet Odds Vs New York Giants
- Purdy to score 1st TD +2000
- Purdy total passing yards – Over/Under 228.5 -110
- Purdy total passing attempts – Over/Under 28.5 -110
- Purdy total passing completions – Over/Under 20.5 -110
- Purdy over 1.5 passing TDs -115
- Purdy longest pass completion – Over/Under 35.5 yards -115
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer
Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:
- Go to BetOnline
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
- Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000
Brock Purdy Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Purdy averaged 152.7 passing yards per game in 2022
- Purdy passing yards under has hit in 7 of his last 10 games
- Purdy had 13 passing TDs in 2022
- The average passing yards line for Purdy last season was 228.5
- Purdy has 2 passing TDs and 426 total yards so far in 2023
Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.