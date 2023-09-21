Brock Purdy Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers’ first home game of the season vs New York Giants.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Purdy vs the Giants.

Brock Purdy Prop Bet Odds Vs New York Giants

Purdy to score 1st TD +2000

Purdy total passing yards – Over/Under 228.5 -110

Purdy total passing attempts – Over/Under 28.5 -110

Purdy total passing completions – Over/Under 20.5 -110

Purdy over 1.5 passing TDs -115

Purdy longest pass completion – Over/Under 35.5 yards -115

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Brock Purdy Prop Bet Stats Kit

Purdy averaged 152.7 passing yards per game in 2022

Purdy passing yards under has hit in 7 of his last 10 games

Purdy had 13 passing TDs in 2022

The average passing yards line for Purdy last season was 228.5

Purdy has 2 passing TDs and 426 total yards so far in 2023

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

