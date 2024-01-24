American Football

Brock Purdy Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting

Olly Taliku
Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us and ahead of the NFC Championship match this weekend, we take a look at the latest Brock Purdy prop bets for the 49ers vs Lions.

Brock Purdy Championship Round Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

  • Purdy over 274.5 passing yards -110
  • Purdy over 2.5 passing touchdowns +180
  • Purdy over 7.5 rushing yards -110
Brock Purdy Player Prop Pick 1: Over 274.5 Passing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Purdy was rightfully one of the top contenders for regular season MVP this year, largely thanks to his consistent high passing yard numbers through the campaign

In the Divisional round last weekend Purdy managed 252 yards off 23 completions, as San Francisco were able to escape a late scare against Green Bay.

Purdy’s passing yard line for this weekend’s NFC Championship game is 275 yards, which is a number the quarterback has achieved just six times this season.,

Bet on Purdy over 274.5 passing yards

Brock Purdy Player Prop Pick 2: Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns +180 with BetOnline

Most NFL bookmakers have Purdy’s passing touchdown line at 2.5 on Sunday night, which comes as no surprise with the 49ers such heavy favorites against Detroit.

Purdy has been priced at +180 to throw three passing touchdowns in the NFC Championship match this weekend, which is a line he has covered in five games this year.

Bet on Purdy over 2.5 passing touchdowns

Brock Purdy Player Prop Pick 3: Over 7.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

With Christian McCaffrey lining up alongside him there isn’t often a time when Purdy needs to use his legs for the 49ers, which is why his rushing line is so low this week.

Purdy has managed to cover this line in just one of his last five games, but that match was last weekend’s Divisional round matchup against the Packers.

The 49ers quarterback had six rushing attempts against Green Bay last weekend, which matched his season high and eclipsed his single-game average by some way.

Bet on Purdy over 7.5 rushing yards
