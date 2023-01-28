Brock Purdy NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Brock Purdy for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Purdy vs the Eagles.

Purdy to score 1st TD +2800

Purdy total passing yards – Over/Under 219.5

Purdy 2+ passing TDs +145

Brock Purdy Prop Bet Stats Kit

Purdy is averaging 152.7 passing yards per game

Purdy passing unders has hit in 4 of the last 7 games this season

Purdy has 16 passing TDs in 12 games this season

546 passing yards combined in two playoff wins

The average passing yards line for Purdy this season was 220.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on NFC Championship

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.