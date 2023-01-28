NFL

Brock Purdy NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Joe Lyons
How To Bet On The 2023 NFC Championship Game in Florida
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Brock Purdy for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Purdy vs the Eagles.

  • Purdy to score 1st TD +2800
  • Purdy total passing yards – Over/Under 219.5
  • Purdy 2+ passing TDs +145

Brock Purdy Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Purdy is averaging 152.7 passing yards per game
  • Purdy passing unders has hit in 4 of the last 7 games this season
  • Purdy has 16 passing TDs in 12 games this season
  • 546 passing yards combined in two playoff wins
  • The average passing yards line for Purdy this season was 220.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
