Brock Purdy Has Better MVP Odds Than Murray, Stafford, And Goff

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
2 min read
The Brock Purdy story that came out of the 2022 NFL season was one out of a storybook.

He was selected by the 49ers with the final pick of the 2022 Draft, and entered the season as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He was never supposed to see the field during the regular season, but when the other quarterbacks suffered season-ending injuries, it was Purdy to the unlikely rescue.

What Are The Odds Of Brock Purdy Winning The MVP Award?

Purdy took over in the first quarter of the 49ers Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, and they didn’t lose another game for well over a month. Purdy finished the season with a perfect 6-0 record in the games he played in, leading the 49ers to a convincing NFC West victory and a deep run into the playoffs.

Purdy

Things came to a grinding halt in the NFC Championship game when Purdy suffered an elbow injury that forced him into off-season surgery, but the fairy tale story was written for Mr. Irrelevant.

San Francisco will have some serious decisions to make this off-season when it comes to the quarterback position. They spent a ton of assets and capital for the rights to draft Lance two years ago, but he has struggled with injuries and mediocre performances. Do the 49ers ride with their unproven, but highly touted prospect? Or do they give the job to Purdy, who has already proved that he can lead his team to crucial, late-season victories?

Though it doesn’t directly predict what decisions the 49ers coaching staff will make, Lance is listed with shorter MVP odds than Lance is, for what it’s worth. In fact, both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks are within the top-16 as favorites to win the award. Lance is listed at +3300, and Purdy comes in at +4000.

It is interesting to see where Purdy is placed on this list in relation to others. His odds are slightly longer than Derek Carr (+3300) and longer even than Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson (both +2800). But according to the oddsmakers, Purdy has the same chance of winning MVP as Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, and has shorter odds than Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones (+5000).

Bet on Brock Purdy (+4000) at BetOnline
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
