Brittany Mahomes is preparing for Super Bowl LVII in a unique way, by hitting the gym and posting a video of her leg and booty workout on Instagram. In the video, Brittany is dressed in a tight lycra outfit and performing squats, kettlebell exercises and resistance band exercises. She encourages her followers to try the workout for their next leg day. With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, she is working hard to stay in top shape.

Brittany’s Booty Workout

The upcoming Sunday showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs has everyone talking, and Brittany will be in full voice cheering on husband Patrick in Arizona. With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, she is working hard to stay in shape and be at her best to support her husband. In her recent promoted Instagram video, Brittany is dressed in a tight lycra outfit from Vitality. Brittany performs several exercises including squats, resistance band exercises and kettlebell exercises all working her lower body.

Brittany Mahomes 5
Source: Instagram

Brittany is trying to get back in shape after having her third child in December. She looks like she is doing just fine to us!

Brittany Mahomes 4
Source: Instagram

Whether it’s hitting the gym or getting in some last-minute practice, Brittany and Patrick are doing everything they can to be at their best for the big game. With her leg and booty workout, Brittany is burning nervous energy and preparing for the challenges of Super Bowl Sunday.

Brittany Likely to be in our Social Media Feeds with Jackson Mahomes on Sunday

Fans can expect to be delighted with Brittany’s latest workout video as they eagerly await Super Bowl LVII. She’s showing her followers how to stay healthy, even as the big day approaches. Patrick’s brother, Jackson, is known for his gameday TikToks and Brittany often appears in them. So, fans can expect to see more of her on social media come Super Bowl Sunday.

While the outcome of the game is uncertain, one thing is certain: Brittany and Patrick will put on a show for their fans, both on and off the field. With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, fans can expect more exciting content from the Mahomes family.

As the big day approaches, Brittany is making sure she’s at her best physically and mentally. With her workout routine, she’s showing the importance of staying active and healthy, even amidst the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday.

