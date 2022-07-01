British Grand Prix Betting Tips: F1 Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Formula One’s highly anticipated British Grand Prix kicks off on Friday ahead of what promises to be another breathtaking weekend of racing at Silverstone.

F1 British Grand Prix Betting Tips

Our Tip – George Russell podium finish @ 2/1 with 888sport

Our tip for this weekend’s British Grand Prix is Britain’s own Mercedes driver George Russell to bag yet another podium in front of his home crowd at Silverstone.

Russell has outperformed his multiple-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton in all but two races so far this season, marking a remarkable start to his career at Mercedes.

Widely known as ‘Mr. Consistent’, Russell has finished in the top five of every single race this season but still sits a substantial 60 points behind Max Verstappen who leads the driver’s championship standings.

The 24-year-old is the only driver to have improved on his qualifying position in all nine races during the season, and the future is undoubtedly bright for the King’s Lynn-born starlet.

F1 British Grand Prix Predictions

Our Prediction – Charles Leclerc to win Grand Prix @ 11/5 with 888sport

It has been a bumpy ride for both Ferrari and Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc in recent times.

Leclerc has already bagged six pole positions from nine races so far this season, but has won just two races with his last victory coming in Australia over two months ago.

Since then, the Ferrari power unit has robbed Leclerc of some vital wins as the 24-year-old goes head-to-head with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for the World Championship.

In both Spain and Azerbaijan, Leclerc was forced to retire due to power unit issues which led to the team installing a new power unit for last week’s Canadian Grand Prix which forced Leclerc to start from the back of the grid.

However, Leclerc did brilliantly well to finish in P5 and earn some valuable points for his team alongside teammate Carlos Sainz who took yet another podium and finished P2, but is still waiting for his first Grand Prix victory.

With 13 races left on the calendar and a 49 point gap between Leclerc in third and Verstappen in first, there is be no better time to begin a hot streak than this weekend in Northamptonshire.

We’re predicting Charles Leclerc to win this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix and beat close rival Max Verstappen who is aiming for a third consecutive race win.

More Formula One Free Bets