Britain’s Got Talent Odds: Latest Betting Tips and Predictions

Season 15 of Britain’s Got Talent kicked off over the bank holiday weekend, and this year’s opening line-up was particularly strong. Although the show has just begun, the weekend’s double billing almost certainly featured some potential finalists, and with that in mind, it is worth looking at the latest odds and who bookies have pegged as their favourite so far.

Latest Britain’s Got Talent Odds

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Offer Terms New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Favourite With Bookies for Britain’s Got Talent Crown

As per usual, Britain’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden were treated to an ensemble of weird and wonderful talent (and some not so talented) during the weekend’s double broadcast.

It wasn’t without its fair share of controversy however, with viewers quick to point out that singer Loren Allred, who is currently second favourite on PaddyPower, and comedian Axel Blake who is just behind Loren in the markets are both established professionals, with the former even starring in his own Amazon Prime show.

Despite this, they are among the first to be tipped for crowning glory by the bookies, and both automatically made it through to the semi-finals having received the coveted golden buzzer.

Elsewhere, there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience as father-of-two Nick Edwards, currently an interesting 40/1 outsider on PaddyPower, was shocked when his mum and young daughters appeared on stage to get him to audition. After reluctantly accepting their request, he received four yeses and plaudits all-round for his emotional performance.

However, it is current favourite and secondary school teacher Tom Ball who left audiences in awe following his rendition of Sam Smith’s James Bond theme Writing on the Wall. There were certainly elements of Susan Boyle to his performance as the unassuming 23-year-old made his way on to the stage, only to blow audiences away with an unexpected voice.

Who is Going to Win Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s Got Talent Betting Tips and Predictions

As previously mentioned, it is easy to see why unassuming school teacher Tom Ball is currently fancied to win. Amanda Holden described his voice as “one of the best we have seen in the 16 years on this show”.

With people across social media likening him to Susan Boyle (both in looks and performance!), it is easy to see why another underdog story could certainly be on the cards as people at home are likely to be routing for him.

Tom Ball is the new Susan Boyle? #BGT pic.twitter.com/29ckU6kyrQ — Max Ferreira #StopWar 🇺🇦 (@maxferreira) April 17, 2022

Elsewhere, Loren Allred wowed viewers and judges with her performance of Never Enough from the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman, with Amanda Holden choosing to send her straight through to the semi-finals with the golden buzzer.

While she has been met with criticism from fans of the show after her theatrical background was revealed, she remains a firm favourite amongst bookies and viewers.

In a similar scenario, fellow golden buzzer recipient Axel Blake left the audience in hysterics following a classic comedic routine including gags about naming his pandemic baby ‘Phiefsha’ and the arguments he gets in with his fiancé.

Indeed, he too has been found to have an established background as a comedian, with viewers pointing out his comedy special on streaming platform Amazon Prime.

Dante Marvin, a 13-year-old comic who suffers with brittle bone disease fired digs at Simon Cowell’s ‘new face’, while the Scooter Boys enthralled the audience with a daring stunt routine that has left viewers wanting more.

In conclusion, there are so far a lot of strong contestants who have laid claim to this year’s crown, but we have a sneaky feeling there is more to come from Tom Ball, who has Twitter going crazy at the absence of a golden buzzer for his performance.

Britain’s Got Talent Previous Winners

With the show now entering its 15th season, its worth looking back at some of the contestants who have been crowned Britain’s most talented over the years:

2007 – Paul Potts: Tenor singer.

Tenor singer. 2008 – George Sampson: Breakdancer.

Breakdancer. 2009 – Diversity: Dance group.

Dance group. 2010 – Spellbound: Gymnastics troupe.

Gymnastics troupe. 2011 – Jai McDowall: Singer.

Singer. 2012 – Ashleigh and Pudsey: Dog trick act.

Dog trick act. 2013 – Attraction: Hungarian shadow theatre group.

Hungarian shadow theatre group. 2014 – Collabro: Boyband.

Boyband. 2015 – Jules O’Dwyer and Matisse: British dog dancing act.

British dog dancing act. 2016 – Richard Jones: Magician.

Magician. 2017 – Tokio Myers: Pianist and record producer.

Pianist and record producer. 2018 – Lost Voice Guy: Stand up comedian.

Stand up comedian. 2019 – Colin Thackery: Singer.

Singer. 2020- Jon Courtenay: Comedic piano player.

Popular Betting Markets on Britain’s Got Talent

Outright Betting

As discussed so far, the main way customers can bet on the show is to choose their outright winner, which seems to be a tough choice after just two episodes. Be sure to keep an eye on the markets as more episodes are aired, but there is certainly some value to be had on the long odds outsiders.

Request a Bet

There are very few available markets open past the outright betting, so if you feel there is a market which could make you some money which the bookmakers haven’t listed, try requesting a bet directly to see if they can provide the odds in return.