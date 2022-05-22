Britain Bet Premier League Final Day Betting Offers | £30 Premier League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Block

Ahead of the Premier League’s final day on Sunday, we have found a fantastic offer from Britain Bet who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the fixtures – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Britain Bet Premier League Final Day Betting Offer?

Claiming this offer is as easy as 1, 2, 3 – see the steps listed below to find out how you can redeem £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to Britain Bet. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or greater. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets.

Britain Bet Premier League Final Day Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Before heading over to Britain Bet to redeem your offer, be sure to check out the main terms and conditions below:

No promo code required.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or more.

Available to customers who are 18+

Britain Bet Premier League Final Day Betting

The Premier League’s final day of the season will be nothing short of spectacular as the title will be decided, the last remaining top four spot will be confirmed and one more team will be relegated to the Championship.

Just one point separates title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, who host Aston Villa and Wolves respectively. City’s lead at the top of the table was 13 points in January, but Jurgen Klopp’s reds have fought back to close the gap to the smallest margin.

The race for the last remaining Champions League spot will go down to the final day also, with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal the two contenders. Spurs are two points clear and travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City, while Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates.

One of Leeds United or Burnley will make up the final relegation place and move down to the Championship alongside Watford and Norwich. Leeds face a tough test away at Brentford, and Burnley host Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

With this in mind, be sure to sign up to Britain Bet ahead of kick-off.

Britain Bet Premier League Final Day Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Football Cashback

Get up to £500 cashback on football bets!

How it works:

Deposit £10 or more with code: FINAL Place real money bets on any football events Get 10% of your deposit losses back up to £500

T&Cs apply.

Britain Bet Review: Should You Claim the Premier League Final Day Betting Offer?

The £30 free bet can be used across the sportsbook, so if these fixtures aren’t calling out to you for a bet, there are plenty of other markets to choose from.

Make sure to head over to Britain Bet to get set up ready to savour what should be an enthralling afternoon across England.

More Premier League Final Day Betting Offers and Free Bets