Britain Bet Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Betting Offers | £30 Championship Play-Off Final Free Bet

It is Championship play-off final day on Sunday as Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head under the Wembley arch for a spot in next season’s Premier League.

The Reds are looking to snap a 23-year absence from England’s top flight, whilst Huddersfield are eyeing a return following their relegation in 2019.

The Terriers knocked out Luton Town in extra-time on their way to the final, in contrast with Forest’s win on penalties over Sheffield United at the City Ground.

In the three meetings across all competitions between the pair so far this season, Steve Cooper’s side have picked up two wins and were handed a 1-0 defeat on New Year’s Eve.

It seems as if this is Forest’s best chance in over a decade to mount a serious challenge and finally break through the Championship barrier to reach the holy grail of the Premier League.

Brennan Johnson and James Garner are in the form of their lives, and Cooper has his squad in tune and firing on all cylinders. It should be a good one at Wembley.

