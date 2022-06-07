Countries
britain bet germany vs england betting offers 30 nations league free bet

Britain Bet Germany vs England Betting Offers | £30 Nations League Free Bet

Updated

1 day ago

on

Britain bet
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Germany and England are set to meet in Munich on Tuesday evening, and luckily for our readers, we have stumbled upon a superb offer with Britain Bet who are handing new customers £30 in free bets.

How to Claim the Britain Bet Germany vs England Betting Offer

Britain Bet have made it very simple for new customers to navigate the offer – just follow our short guide below to unlock your £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to Britain Bet.
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or more.
  3. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets.

Britain Bet Germany vs England Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

It is always worth familiarising yourself with the terms of the offer, as well as checking if you qualify – see below for further details.

  • No promo code required.
  • Bonus for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or more.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Britain Bet Germany vs England Betting

Both Germany and England will be looking for their first win in the new Nations League campaign after the former shared the spoils with Italy in their opener, while the latter fell to lacklustre 1-0 defeat away to Hungary.

These sides haven’t faced each other since the Three Lions’ memorable 2-0 win at Wembley in the Euro 2020 Round of 16, but the Germans have gone on to record an impressive 10-game unbeaten run.

However, Hansi Flick’s men only have two wins in 11 Nations League matches and have struggled to make any sort of impact in this tournament since its inception. Despite this, they remain unbeaten at home and will fancy their chances of victory here.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate will likely field a much stronger line-up than the one that slumped to a disappointing defeat in Budapest. With just under six months until the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, games such as these are the perfect test for England’s constantly evolving squad.

Britain Bet Germany vs England Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Football Cashback

Customers already signed up to Britain Bet can get up to £500 cashback on football bets!

How it works:

  1. Deposit £10 or more with code: FINAL
  2. Stake bets on any football match of your choosing.
  3. Get 10% of your deposit losses back up to £500.

T&Cs apply.

Wager Wars

Take the lead by betting on any sporting events. If you find yourself in a leading position on the Wager Wars leaderboard and you will take home a CASH prize!Deposit with code: 22JUN and place bets on any sporting events to qualify for entry.The more you wager, the higher your rank on the leaderboard.

Britain Bet Review: Should You Claim the Germany vs England Betting Offer?

The £30 free bet can be used across their sportsbook, and with an abundance of international football on the cards in the near future as well as lots of sport happening elsewhere, now is the best time to redeem the bonus.

Make sure to head over to Britain Bet to get signed up and use our guide in this article.

