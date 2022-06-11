Britain Bet England vs Italy Betting Offers | £30 Nations League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England and Italy are set to face-off at Molineux Stadium in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and luckily for our readers, we have stumbled upon a superb offer with Britain Bet who are handing new customers £30 in free bets.

How to Claim the Britain Bet England vs Italy Betting Offer

Britain Bet have made it very simple for new customers to navigate the offer – just follow our short guide below to unlock your £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to Britain Bet. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or more. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets.

Britain Bet England vs Italy Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

It is always worth familiarising yourself with the terms of the offer, as well as checking if you qualify – see below for further details.

No promo code required.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or more.

Available to customers who are 18+

Britain Bet England vs Italy Betting

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for England in the new Nations League campaign, with a 1-0 loss against Hungary and a 1-1 draw against Germany marking sub-par performances from Gareth Southgate’s Lions.

In a rematch of the Euro 2020 final where Italy took the crown against England on penalties at Wembley, this time we’re headed to Wolverhampton to grace the hallowed turf at Molineux on Saturday.

Whilst also drawing 1-1 with Germany, Italy picked up a 2-1 win against Hungary on Tuesday evening thanks to first-half strikes from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Whatever your predictions, make sure to sign up to Britain Bet ahead of kick-off and take advantage of their superb offer.

Britain Bet England vs Italy Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Football Cashback

Customers already signed up to Britain Bet can get up to £500 cashback on football bets!

How it works:

Deposit £10 or more with code: FINAL Stake bets on any football match of your choosing. Get 10% of your deposit losses back up to £500.

T&Cs apply.

Wager Wars

Take the lead by betting on any sporting events. If you find yourself in a leading position on the Wager Wars leaderboard and you will take home a CASH prize! Deposit with code: 22JUN and place bets on any sporting events to qualify for entry. The more you wager, the higher your rank on the leaderboard. Britain Bet Review: Should You Claim the England vs Italy Betting Offer? The £30 free bet can be used across their sportsbook, and with an abundance of international football on the cards in the near future as well as lots of sport happening elsewhere, now is the best time to redeem the bonus.

Make sure to head over to Britain Bet to get signed up and use our guide in this article.