Britain Bet England vs Hungary Betting Offers | £30 Nations League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England host Hungary at Molineux in search of their first win in this current Nations League campaign, and in preparation we have picked out a fantastic offers for our readers on Britain Bet where customers can take advantage of £30 in free bets.

How to Claim the Britain Bet England vs Hungary Betting Offer

£30 worth of free bets can be yours within a matter of clicks, just see below for easy-to-follow instructions.

Click here to sign up to Britain Bet. Deposit and place a bet of £10+, at odds of 1/2 or greater. Receive 3 x £10 Free Bets.

Britain Bet England vs Hungary Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

To make sure you qualify for the offer, as well as any outstanding questions you may have, see below for a quick rundown of the main terms and conditions.

No promo code required.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or more.

Available to customers who are 18+

Britain Bet England vs Hungary Betting

England will be looking to rectify a dismal start to the Nations League by claiming their first win of the campaign as they welcome Hungary to Wolverhampton.

The Three Lions, although plentiful in their chance creation against Italy last time out, failed to score in a goalless draw with the European champions, meaning they sit rock-bottom of the group with two points in three games.

They will certainly be wary of Hungary, with whom they lost their first fixture and who also claimed an impressive draw with Germany in their most recent fixture.

Gareth Southgate will need to find a way to make his side more adventurous and fluid in final third. The packed schedule which sees them play four games in 11 days is no help, but a constantly rotating side should have enough legs to compete in these types of fixtures.

Britain Bet Germany vs England Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Football Cashback

Britain Bet users can get up to £500 cashback on their football bets!

Deposit £10 or more with code: FINAL Place bets on any football selection Get 10% of your deposit losses back up to £500.

T&Cs apply.

Wager Wars

If you find yourself in a leading position on the Wager Wars leaderboard, you will take home a CASH prize! Deposit with code: 22JUN and place bets on any sporting events to qualify. Britain Bet Review: Should You Claim the England vs Hungary Betting Offer?

The £30 free bet can be used across their sportsbook, meaning if you are unsure whether England will turn up once more, the bonus can be better spent elsewhere.

Make sure to head over to Britain Bet to get registered.