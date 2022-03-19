Bristol City vs West Brom live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Bristol City will face West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship. Follow the guide to watch live streams online.

Bristol City vs West Brom preview

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 loss to Barnsley at the weekend. Carlton Morris and Michal Helik scored first-half goals to lead the Tykes to victory. In their most recent match, West Brom won 1-0 at home against Fulham thanks to a Callum Robinson 63rd-minute goal.

With the win, the West Midlands team moved up to 12th place in the points table, with 53 points from 37 games. Meanwhile, Bristol City sits in 18th place, with 43 points from 38 games.

Following their catastrophic implosion in recent months, West Brom’s current form has given them an outside chance of making the playoffs. However, their poor road form implies that they may face an uphill battle in Bristol.

Meanwhile, Bristol City has been beset by inconsistencies and has little to play for this season. Given the playing styles of both sides, a competitive game is expected, although the visitors are expected to win by a tiny margin and keep a clean sheet.

Bristol City vs West Brom team news

Bristol City team news

Due to injuries, Tomas Kalas, Callum O’Dowda, George Tanner, Andy King, and Nathan Baker are all unavailable. Max O’Leary and Ayman Benarous have been placed in self-isolation after testing positive with COVID-19.

Bristol City predicted line-up

Daniel Bentley; Andreas Weimann, Robbie Cundy, Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Jay Dasilva; Joe Williams, Matty James, Alex Scott; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo.

West Brom team news

Fitness difficulties have forced Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, and Kenneth Zahore to miss games.

West Brom predicted lineup

Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant.

