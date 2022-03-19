Bristol City vs West Brom live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Bristol City will face West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship. Follow the guide to watch live streams online.
How to watch Bristol City vs West Brom live stream for free
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Bristol City vs West Brom live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best Football Betting Offers
Bristol City vs West Brom preview
The hosts are coming off a 2-0 loss to Barnsley at the weekend. Carlton Morris and Michal Helik scored first-half goals to lead the Tykes to victory. In their most recent match, West Brom won 1-0 at home against Fulham thanks to a Callum Robinson 63rd-minute goal.
With the win, the West Midlands team moved up to 12th place in the points table, with 53 points from 37 games. Meanwhile, Bristol City sits in 18th place, with 43 points from 38 games.
Following their catastrophic implosion in recent months, West Brom’s current form has given them an outside chance of making the playoffs. However, their poor road form implies that they may face an uphill battle in Bristol.
Meanwhile, Bristol City has been beset by inconsistencies and has little to play for this season. Given the playing styles of both sides, a competitive game is expected, although the visitors are expected to win by a tiny margin and keep a clean sheet.
Watch live sport with bet365
Bristol City vs West Brom team news
Bristol City team news
Due to injuries, Tomas Kalas, Callum O’Dowda, George Tanner, Andy King, and Nathan Baker are all unavailable. Max O’Leary and Ayman Benarous have been placed in self-isolation after testing positive with COVID-19.
Bristol City predicted line-up
Daniel Bentley; Andreas Weimann, Robbie Cundy, Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Jay Dasilva; Joe Williams, Matty James, Alex Scott; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo.
West Brom team news
Fitness difficulties have forced Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, and Kenneth Zahore to miss games.
West Brom predicted lineup
Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant.
Bristol City vs West Brom free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins