bristol city vs sheffield united odds prediction betting tips and live stream 18th april 2022

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Sheffield United will face Bristol City on Easter Monday, with a two-point lead in the final Championship playoff berth. Despite the fact that the clubs are separated by 12 places in the rankings, Bristol City is on an equally uneven run of form, which has them in 18th position.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Bristol City 13/4 BetUK logo
Sheffield United 17/20 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Predictions

In the last matchday, Bristol defeated Stoke 0-1 on the road. They were, however, on a four-game losing streak before it, and they had also lost seven of their previous nine games.

It’s also worth noting that they’ve gone four games without a win at home.

Sheffield, on the other hand, was defeated 1-2 at home by Reading last week. However, they had gone on a four-match winning streak and were unbeaten in 15 of their previous 19 overall matches.

Furthermore, they have been the superior team in recent head-to-head matches.

According to betting sites, Sheffield should win this Monday at the Ashton Gate, based on the current situation.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield United @ 17/20 with Bet UK

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Sheffield is now in sixth place in the league, and the next four matchdays will be critical for the team. They must ensure that they finish in the top six at all costs.

They currently have a two-point lead over Middlesbrough in seventh place, although it must be remembered that they have a game in hand. However, they will face third-placed Huddersfield next, and this is their chance to strike.

Sheffield needs to make the most of this Monday.

Bristol, on the other hand, is having a bad run of form at the moment. They’re giving up a lot of goals, and they’ve also been one of the worst teams at home.

It’s also worth mentioning that they have little chance of making the playoffs or of being relegated. And their lack of motivation is shown in their recent results.

Furthermore, they have a poor head-to-head record against this opponent in previous matches.

Sheffield should win on Monday at the Ashton Gate Stadium, based on the current situation.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United betting tip: Sheff Utd to win @ 17/20 with Bet UK

How to Watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Bristol City vs Sheffield United clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Bristol City vs Sheffield United with Bet UK

When is Bristol City vs Sheffield United?

Bristol City vs Sheffield United will be played on 18th April 2022.

What time does Bristol City vs Sheffield United Kick Off?

Bristol City vs Sheffield United will kick off at 21:30.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Bristol City Team News

Tomas Kalas and George Tanner will be unavailable for Bristol City due to knee and hamstring ailments, respectively.

Bristol City Predicted Line Up

Daniel Bentley; Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Matty James, Han-Noah Massengo, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

Sheffield United Team News

Due to injuries, Charlie Goode, Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, and Jack O’Connell will miss Monday’s game.

Sheffield United Predicted Line Up

Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Filip Uremovic; Enda Stevens, Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Morgan Gibbs-White, Oliver McBurnie

