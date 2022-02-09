Bristol City vs Reading prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Reading travel to Ashton Gate Stadium to face Bristol City on Wednesday, looking to end a run of six straight defeats.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:45
Date: 10th February 2022, Ashon Gate
Bristol City vs Reading Prediction
Because neither club has been playing defence recently, this match should be full of goals. Reading has shipped at least four goals in three of their previous five Championship losses, while Bristol City has conceded two or more goals in eight consecutive league encounters.
At 1.90 odds, both teams to score has a lot of value. Knowing that Reading has lost five games in a row, we will also take the home win pick at 2.05 odds.
Bristol City vs Reading Prediction: Bristol City 3-1 Reading @ 4/5 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Bristol City vs Reading Betting Tips
After a dreadful run of five consecutive defeats, Reading are slipping further and farther down the Championship table.
With only two points separating them and Peterborough, who have a game in hand, they are currently only one position above the red zone.
With 55 goals conceded in 28 games so far this season, the Royals have the league’s joint-worst defence.
In three of their last five Championship losses, they’ve given up four or more goals. The team’s previous league encounter, played ten days ago at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, ended in a humiliating 4-0 loss against Queens Park Rangers.
Bristol City vs Reading Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/13.
Bristol City vs Reading Betting Odds
Match Winner
Bristol City @ 4/5 with bet365
Draw @ 11/4 with bet365
Birmingham City @ 7/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 10/13
Under 2.5 @ 6/5
Bristol City vs Reading Free Bet
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
