Bristol City vs Middlesbrough prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Middlesbrough will face Bristol City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship, seeking a win that will keep the team in the playoff hunt.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 19th February 2022, Ashton Gate

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The hosts have scored in each of their last 10 games at this stadium. Meanwhile, their opponents have scored in seven of their last eight league games. As a result, it would be surprising if either team failed to register a win.

Despite facing four opponents from the top ten in the Championship, Boro has only lost one of their previous six road games. In the meantime, their opponents have yet to defeat a team in those positions at home this season. As a result, the visitors should be able to score three points.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Middlesbrough @ 3/10 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

This Saturday afternoon, Bristol City and Middlesbrough will face off in a Championship match at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City is on track to finish in the bottom half of the table once again, as they have done every year since their promotion to England’s second tier in 2015.

The team is now 17th in the league, seventeen points ahead of the relegation cut-off, thanks to four points from those games.

Middlesbrough have been fantastic over the last three months, and their regular performances suggest they will keep their playoff berth. They recently defeated Derby County 4-1 at home in their most recent match. This was the team’s third victory in five league games.

They also managed a draw in those games, putting them in sixth place in the division, two points ahead of Nottingham Forest in seventh.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 33/50.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Betting Odds

Match Winner

Middlesbrough @ 19/20 with Bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with Bet365

Bristol City @ 3/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 21/20

Under 2.5 @ 8/9

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

