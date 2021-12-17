Bristol City and Huddersfield will face one another on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

Watch and bet on Bristol City vs Huddersfield at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kick-off:20:00, Ashton Gate

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Preview

Bristol City played the match against Hull which ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Huddersfield’s match against Coventry also ended in a 1-1 draw at John Smith’s Stadium.

Last but not the least, Bristol City recorded a 2-1 win against Huddersfield at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Team News

Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Joe Williams, Alex Scott, and Andy King. Whereas, Huddersfield has reported injuries of Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, and Alex Vallejo while Pipa is doubtful for this match.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Vyner, Kalas, Atkinson; Tanner, Massengo, James, O’Dowda; Weimann; Martin, Semenyo

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Colwill, Toffolo; Thomas, O’Brien, High; Holmes, Ward, Koroma

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Bristol City vs Huddersfield from Bet365:

Match Winner

Bristol City: 17/10

Draw: 21/10

Huddersfield: 9/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/11

Under: 13/17

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Prediction

Bristol city has shown a good performance after winning four out of five matches whereas Huddersfield has mostly remained winless. So, most football betting sites predict that Bristol City will win the match.

Prediction: Bristol City to win at 17/10.

Bet on Bristol City to win at 17/10 with bet365.

How to Watch Bristol City vs Huddersfield Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Bristol City vs Huddersfield live online.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.