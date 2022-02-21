Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Bristol City will visit Coventry City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Tuesday, looking for a sixth consecutive home win in the EFL Championship.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 23rd February 2022, Ashton Gate Stadium

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction

The last matchday, Bristol fell 3-1 on the road to Swansea. They had also lost nine of their previous twelve games overall and had conceded two or more goals in five of their previous six games.

They had scored two or more goals in four of their previous six home games but had also conceded two or more goals in four of their previous six home games.

Coventry, on the other hand, was defeated 2-0 by Cardiff on the road last week. They had also lost three of their previous four road trips and were winless in four of their previous five games. It’s worth noting that they’ve only won twice away from home in the last four months.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Coventry City @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Coventry is now in 12th place in the rankings and has had a string of poor results. However, they only need a five-point advantage to draw level with sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

They have a possibility of making the Premier League if they finish sixth or higher at the end of the season. And, as the season draws to a close, this will serve as a powerful motivator for the team. Meanwhile, Coventry is having a run of games in which they are scoring a lot of goals, but they are also conceding a lot of goals.

And when these two meet at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Tuesday, there’s a good possibility they’ll score a lot of goals.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/11.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Bristol City @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet

Coventry City @ 6/5 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 10/11

Under 2.5 @ 17/20

Bristol City vs Coventry City Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.