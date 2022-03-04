Bristol City vs Birmingham City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Bristol City takes on Birmingham City in the EFL Championship on Saturday at the Ashton Gate Stadium, with both clubs looking to get back on track.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City preview

Bristol City will be looking to avenge their 2-0 Championship defeat to Nottingham Forest in their previous match.

Bristol City had 46 percent possession and 5 shots on goal, one of which was on target, in the encounter. Nottingham Forest had 16 shots on goal against them, six of which were on target. Nottingham Forest’s goals came from Brennan Johnson (38′) and James Garner (55′).

In five of Bristol City’s last six games, at least three goals have been scored per game. During this time, opposition teams scored 12 goals, while Bristol City scored seven. Regardless, it remains to be seen whether or not that pattern will be maintained in this game.

Birmingham City will be looking to bounce back after losing their last game in the Championship competition to Huddersfield Town.

Birmingham City had 60 percent possession and 11 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, five of which were on target. Huddersfield Town scored with Levi Colwill (27′) and Lewis O’Brien (44′).

The numbers speak for themselves: Birmingham City has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, with their opponents scoring 11 goals in total. Birmingham City’s defense has been far from ideal.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City team news

Bristol City team news

Nathan Baker is sidelined with a concussion and is the team’s primary injury issue for the time being. Tomas Kalas is a game-time decision after leaving the field with an injury. The changes made by head coach Nigel Pearson for the Nottingham Forest match didn’t work out, as his side fell 2-0. Matty James, who has been on the bench since returning from an injury that kept him out for eight weeks, could get a start today.

Bristol City predicted line-up

Bentley; Dasilva, Kalas, Klose, Pring; Scott, James, Massengo; Weimann; Semenyo, Martin

Birmingham City team news

Teden Mengi missed their last match as he recovered from a hamstring injury, and his fitness for Saturday’s match is also in doubt. Moreover, Maxime Colin is out for the weekend with a thigh injury, while Lyle Taylor is questionable. Kristian Pedersen is on the verge of receiving a one-game suspension after receiving one yellow card.

Birmingham City predicted lineup

Etheridge; Graham, Roberts, Pedersen, Bela; Bacuna, Gardner, Woods, James; Jutkiewicz, Hernandez

