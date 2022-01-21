BRISTOL CITY host Cardiff in a Championship encounter tomorrow, with both sides hoping a win will reinvigorate their season.

Bristol City come into the match on a poor run of form, with just a single victory in their previous six matches. Cardiff currently hover just above the relegation zone, without a win in their previous five Championship games.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 22nd January

Kick-Off: 12:30pm GMT, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Bristol City vs Cardiff predictions

As already mentioned, neither Bristol City nor Cardiff are in particularly impressive form. Cardiff’s last league win was back in November, when they beat Luton Town, while Bristol City are coming into this match after being thrashed 6-2 by league leaders Fulham.

Looking at the history of this encounter, it’s tough to separate the two teams. In their last six encounters, they’ve each won three times. Interestingly, all but one of the results saw under 2.5 goals being scored, but we think this could be something of a red herring, as this encounter has the potential for goals.

Why would we go against the history? Well, recent games involving both teams have seen several goals scored, plus both teams have incredibly leaky defences. In fact, only Peterborough and Reading have conceded more goals in the Championship than Bristol City and Cardiff this year.

With the hunch that goals could be coming in this match, we’d recommend a simple bet on there being over 2.5 goals in the match – a bet that has fair odds of 10/11 at bet365.

Bristol City vs Cardiff prediction: Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 at bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bristol City vs Cardiff betting tips

Looking for a different Bristol City vs Cardiff prediction? If you don’t fancy over 2.5 goals, we’ve found another great bet at bet365.

We’ve already touched on the fact that there should be goals in the game, which is why we believe a wager on both teams to score is a fantastic option.

We also believe that, considering the balanced history between the two sides, this game could quite easily play out as a draw.

So, our second Bristol City vs Cardiff tip is a draw with both teams to score.

Bristol City vs Cardiff betting tips: Draw with BTTS @ 10/3 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bristol City vs Cardiff odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bristol City vs Cardiff Match Odds

Bristol City @ 6/4 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Cardiff @ 19/10 with bet365

Bristol City vs Cardiff Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

