Home News brighton vs west ham tips odds 22 may 2022

Brighton vs West Ham Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Boxing Day Football Acca Brightons Neil Maupay

West Ham travel to Brighton, chasing down the final Europa League spot at the expense of Manchester United. With this game in mind we have put together our betting tip and prediction using 888sport.

Brighton vs West Ham Betting Tips & Predictions

Brighton vs West Ham Betting Tips

Brighton vs West Ham Betting Tips – West Ham and BTTS @ 19/5 on 888Sport

The Hammers have a slim chance of reaching the Europa League again next season, but have the Europa Conference League in the bank at least.

Brighton will be a tough test for West Ham on Sunday, but we expect West Ham to win this game.

Brighton vs West Ham Predictions

Brighton vs West Ham Predictions – 1-2 final score @ 11/2 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 2-1 for West Ham.

David Moyes has done a fantastic job with West Ham during his time there, and the Hammers are on course for their second year in a row in Europe.

Graham Potter has also done a great job at Brighton. He has created a fantastic project at Brighton, and they will want to send their fans into the summer happy.

We expect both teams to score, but Moyes’ team to come out on top.

Brighton vs West Ham Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Brighton 11/8
Draw 5/2
West Ham 15/8

 

