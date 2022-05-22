888Sport Brighton vs West Ham Betting Offers | £30 Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

West Ham travel south to Brighton for the final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season this weekend. For the final game, we have found a fantastic offer on 888sport where new customers get £30 in free bets.

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport have made it incredibly simple for new users to navigate the offer – just follow the steps below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus.

888sport Brighton vs West Ham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Be sure to give the terms and conditions of the offer a quick scan before heading over to 888Sport – we’ve listed the key details below:

Must use promo code 30FB.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

888sport Brighton vs West Ham Betting

Despite being the final game of the season for these two, they both have something to play for.

West Ham are chasing down the final Europa League spot. They know that a win for them, and Manchester United failing to win would mean they get into the Europa League again next season.

Brighton need a win to secure their top half finish, a result that will be seen as a step in the right direction by Graham Potter.

Whatever way you think this one may go, be sure to sign up to 888Sport using their welcome offer to explore the markets ahead of match day.

888Sport Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner offer is a great way to stretch out your betting – win at odds of 4/1 or greater, and you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on any sport.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep a close eye on their platform ahead of kick-off.

888Sport review: Should You Claim Betting Offer?

888Sport’s betting offer is one of the best around, and you’ll also get a £10 casino bonus to use as well as the £30 bonus, which can be spent anywhere on their sportsbook.