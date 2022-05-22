Brighton vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 24/1 Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Brighton are looking to cement their top half finish this season when they face Europe bound West Ham. The visitors may end up in the Europa League spots if they win and Manchester United lose. With that in mind, we have put together a 24/1 bet builder for the game.

Brighton vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips

West Ham to win

Over 2.5 total goals

Jarrod Bowen to score first

Brighton vs West Ham Bet Builder @ 24/1 With Virgin Bet

Brighton vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips Explained

West Ham to win

The Hammers are back on their European tour next season. At the minute it is in the Europa Conference League, but if Manchester United fail to win West Ham will be in the Europa League once again.

David Moyes will be keen to get one over his former team on the final day of the season.

Brighton are in a battle to maintain their top ten finish this season, so they won’t be an easy team for West Ham to face.

Despite Brighton’s quality we expect West Ham to win.

Over 2.5 total goals

Both teams have quality attacking players, and they will be on full show as both teams look to send their fans home happy on Sunday.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Neil Maupay will be key threats throughout this game. We are expecting goals in this game.

Jarrod Bowen to score first

Bowen has been a shining light ever since he joined West Ham from Hull City, but this season the Englishman has taken a massive leap forward. He is a fan favourite and is in contention for the England World Cup squad.

If West Ham score, he is usually involved one way or another, and we are backing him to be the first goalscorer this weekend.

