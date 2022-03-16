Brighton vs Tottenham top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Brighton looking to make things difficult for Tottenham as they take on Antonio Conte’s men at the Amex tonight.

Brighton were extremely lucky to have lost their recent Premier League encounter against Liverpool 2-0. The Seagulls could have seen Robert Sanchez sent off for a reckless high challenge on Luis Diaz. The result meant that Graham Potter’s side fell further down the league rankings.

They had made a very good start to the new campaign but after losing five games on the trot, their form is akin to that of a team fighting for survival. And the only reason why they’re above the red zone is because they made a strong start to the campaign.

Potter’s side have lost three straight games at home so the stage is set for Antonio Conte to move on from last week’s defeat to Manchester United.

Spurs were put to the task by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a game they lost 3-2. Matches between these two have often been high scoring encounters but Conte would be eager for more stability from his backline this time around.

The Londoners have an outside chance of claiming a Champions League spot. They have games in hand on Wolves, West Ham United and Manchester United. But four defeats in the last six away games means that Tottenham need to work on their away form if they’re to climb further up the table.

Spurs have often done well against Brighton so a much-needed win for the visitors could be on the cards.

Brighton v Tottenham betting tips: Spurs to win @ 6/5 with 888 Sport