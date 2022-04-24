Brighton vs Southampton Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton will meet in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, both teams will be trying to bounce back from recent setbacks.

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday, while Southampton lost 2-0 to Burnley on Thursday.

Brighton vs Southampton Odds

Brighton vs Southampton Predictions

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently in 10th place in the Premier League, having won two of their past five games. The Seagulls may lose some key players this summer, with Arsenal and Aston Villa interested in Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Brighton & Hove Albion might potentially improve their league standing by building on their current progress under Graham Potter, with young players such as Tariq Lamptey, Marc Cucurella, and Moises Caicedo developing nicely.

Southampton, on the other hand, is now in 13th place in the Premier League, one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion. This season, right-back Valentino Livramento, center-back Mohammed Salisu, and striker Armando Broja have all performed admirably. Southampton’s depth, on the other hand, has been questioned.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has done a fantastic job for the Saints, and they should try to keep him for as long as possible. The Austrian has been connected with Arsenal and Manchester United posts in the past.

A close match is expected, with a draw appearing to be the most likely outcome as per the prediction of many betting sites.

Brighton vs Southampton Betting Tips

Brighton will be hoping for a better result after losing 3-0 to Manchester City in their previous Premier League match.

Brighton & Hove Albion had 35% possession and two attempts on goal, one of which was on target. Manchester City had 17 shots on goal, with 5 of them finding the back of the net. Manchester City’s goals came from Riyad Mahrez (53′), Phil Foden (65′), and Bernardo Silva (82′).

Whereas Southampton will be looking to bounce back after a setback in their previous Premier League match against Burnley.

Southampton’s front men have struggled for goals in their last six matches, scoring just four times. The Saints have also seen the total goal totals of rival teams equal 15 in those games.

How to Watch Brighton vs Southampton Live Stream

When is Brighton vs Southampton?

Brighton vs Southampton will be played on 24th April 2022.

What time does Brighton vs Southampton Kick Off?

Brighton vs Southampton will kick off at 18:00.

Brighton vs Southampton Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Brighton Team News

Brighton will be bolstered by the return of Leandro Trossard from sickness, while Steven Alzate should also be available. However, Jakub Moder and Shane Duffy remain out, while Yves Bissouma is suspended.

Brighton Predicted Line Up

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March; Trossard, Maupay

Southampton Team News

Alex McCarthy is still out with a thigh injury for Southampton, but the visitors are generally in good shape heading into the match.

Southampton Predicted Line Up

Forster; Valery, Lyanco, Bednarek; Livramento, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S Armstrong, Perraud; Broja, Adams

