Brighton vs Norwich Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton looking to end miserable winless streak when they take on rockbottom Norwich at the Amex.
The Seagulls are currently on a six game losing streak that has dropped them to the bottom half of the league standings. Graham Potter knows that his team needs to remember how to win matches as they take on Norwich at the Amex. The relegation-stricken Canaries might not make it this season but sheer desperation has made men achieve amazing feats.
Potter’s men are unlikely to go down this season but they need to end the campaign on a high.
For the visitors, Dean Smith’s side are rock bottom in the league standings and are on run of seven consecutive defeats across all competitions. They’re eight points adrift of safety and perhaps it is a little too late for them.
How to Watch Brighton v Norwich Live Stream
You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.
When is Brighton v Norwich?
The game will take place on April 2, 2022.
What time does Brighton v Norwich Kick Off?
The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time
Brighton v Norwich Team News and Predicted Line Ups
Brighton Team News
Brighton will be without Adam Lallana and Adam Webster due to injuries. Moises Caicedo misses out due to illness. Tariq Lamptey withdrew from the England Under-21 squad because of illness but is likely to start this game.
Brighton Predicted Line Up
Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella; Bissouma, Moder; March, Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay
Norwich Team News
The visitors will be without Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele. However, Billy Gilmour and Mathias Normann are set to start. Ozan Kabak is likely to drop to the bench.
Norwich Predicted Line Up
Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Normann, Gilmour; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica
