Home News brighton vs norwich odds predictions and betting tips

Brighton vs Norwich Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Boxing Day Football Acca

Brighton looking to end miserable winless streak when they take on rockbottom Norwich at the Amex. 

Brighton v Norwich Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
BRIGHTON 9/20 BetUK logo
NORWICH 7/1 BetUK logo
Draw 16/5 BetUK logo

Brighton v Norwich Predictions

The Seagulls are currently on a six game losing streak that has dropped them to the bottom half of the league standings. Graham Potter knows that his team needs to remember how to win matches as they take on Norwich at the Amex. The relegation-stricken Canaries might not make it this season but sheer desperation has made men achieve amazing feats.

Potter’s men are unlikely to go down this season but they need to end the campaign on a high.

For the visitors, Dean Smith’s side are rock bottom in the league standings and are on run of seven consecutive defeats across all competitions. They’re eight points adrift of safety and perhaps it is a little too late for them.

Brighton v Norwich prediction: Brighton City to win @ 9/20 with Bet UK

