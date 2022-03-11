Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News brighton vs liverpool live stream how to watch premier league for free

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Updated

8 hours ago

on

Mo Salah PFA Player of the Year odds latest

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium in the Premier League this Saturday afternoon, with The Reds looking to claim another vital three points for their title ambitions. You can find out how to stream Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE below.

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream for free

  1. Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream online

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming capabilities and claim their excellent sign-up offers

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Brighton vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool did suffer their first defeat in an age when they were beaten at home by Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. But, it should be noted that of course Klopp’s side won the tie and emerged onto the quarter-finals. Jurgen Klopp wins even when he loses, it seems.

Prior to that, the Reds had been on a 12 game winning streak, a run that included the first leg win away at the San Siro, the Carabou Cup final win vs Chelsea (10-11 on penalties), and seismic EPL victories over the likes of Leicester City, West Ham United, and Arsenal.

The aforementioned run has seen Klopp’s side push Manchester City hard for the top spot in the division, with 63 points from 27 games. Liverpool remain six points behind the defending champions but do have a game in hand and have been the form team.

Brighton, meanwhile, had been one of the EPL’s surprise packages this season. But recent results have begun to show cracks. The Seagulls have lost four EPL games in a row and this run has seen them drop down to 13th in the table with 33 points from 27 games played.

Recent defeats to the likes of Burnley and Newcastle United have seen Graham Potter’s side begin to flirt cautiously with the relegation battle beneath them and the young coach will know that his team needs to get back to winning ways pronto to avoid causing his fanbase too much anxiety on the run in.

Whether or not this run will begin against Klopp’s Liverpool is another story, however. Especially with Mo Salah in such great form. The Egyptian has already registered 19 goals in 25 EPL starts this season.

Brighton can take some confidence into this match, however. The Seagulls are unbeaten in three successive games against Liverpool, most recently drawing with them at Anfield in the reverse fixture earlier this season and beating the Reds in front of their home support last season. The corresponding game at the AMEX last season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bogey teams do exist, so football fans should be in for an interesting match at the AMEX come Saturday afternoon. And, you can find plenty of betting options, both before the match and live & in-play, for Brighton vs Liverpool when you head over to bet365.

Furthermore, you can also stream the match LIVE, giving you the chance to watch and bet simultaneously.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

Brighton team news

Defender Adam Webster (groin) is likely to miss out once again for Brighton, but Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu are both expected to return to the squad at least after recovering from their respective thigh injuries

Brighton predicted line-up

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy; Lamptey, Moder, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp expects to have his Brazillian forward Roberto Firmino available again for the trip to Brighton. Firmino did not start in the UCL match vs Internazionale earlier this week but has returned to full training and is likely to play a role at the Community Stadium on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate is the only other injury concern for the Reds. The Frenchman has been back in light training this week but is unlikely to start the match.

Liverpool predicted lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Brighton vs Liverpool free bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens