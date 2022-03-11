Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium in the Premier League this Saturday afternoon, with The Reds looking to claim another vital three points for their title ambitions. You can find out how to stream Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE below.

Brighton vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool did suffer their first defeat in an age when they were beaten at home by Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. But, it should be noted that of course Klopp’s side won the tie and emerged onto the quarter-finals. Jurgen Klopp wins even when he loses, it seems.

Prior to that, the Reds had been on a 12 game winning streak, a run that included the first leg win away at the San Siro, the Carabou Cup final win vs Chelsea (10-11 on penalties), and seismic EPL victories over the likes of Leicester City, West Ham United, and Arsenal.

The aforementioned run has seen Klopp’s side push Manchester City hard for the top spot in the division, with 63 points from 27 games. Liverpool remain six points behind the defending champions but do have a game in hand and have been the form team.

Brighton, meanwhile, had been one of the EPL’s surprise packages this season. But recent results have begun to show cracks. The Seagulls have lost four EPL games in a row and this run has seen them drop down to 13th in the table with 33 points from 27 games played.

Recent defeats to the likes of Burnley and Newcastle United have seen Graham Potter’s side begin to flirt cautiously with the relegation battle beneath them and the young coach will know that his team needs to get back to winning ways pronto to avoid causing his fanbase too much anxiety on the run in.

Whether or not this run will begin against Klopp’s Liverpool is another story, however. Especially with Mo Salah in such great form. The Egyptian has already registered 19 goals in 25 EPL starts this season.

Brighton can take some confidence into this match, however. The Seagulls are unbeaten in three successive games against Liverpool, most recently drawing with them at Anfield in the reverse fixture earlier this season and beating the Reds in front of their home support last season. The corresponding game at the AMEX last season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bogey teams do exist, so football fans should be in for an interesting match at the AMEX come Saturday afternoon. And, you can find plenty of betting options, both before the match and live & in-play, for Brighton vs Liverpool when you head over to bet365.

Furthermore, you can also stream the match LIVE, giving you the chance to watch and bet simultaneously.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

Brighton team news

Defender Adam Webster (groin) is likely to miss out once again for Brighton, but Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu are both expected to return to the squad at least after recovering from their respective thigh injuries

Brighton predicted line-up

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy; Lamptey, Moder, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp expects to have his Brazillian forward Roberto Firmino available again for the trip to Brighton. Firmino did not start in the UCL match vs Internazionale earlier this week but has returned to full training and is likely to play a role at the Community Stadium on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate is the only other injury concern for the Reds. The Frenchman has been back in light training this week but is unlikely to start the match.

Liverpool predicted lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz

