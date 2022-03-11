Brighton VS Liverpool betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Brighton v Liverpool – New Free Bets for Premier League Tonight
Brighton take on Liverpool at home in a Premier League encounter on Saturday. You can claim five best betting offers below.
Brighton v Liverpool free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Brighton v Liverpool FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Brighton v Liverpool market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Brighton v Liverpool
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Brighton v Liverpool market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Brighton v Liverpool
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Brighton v Liverpool market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Premier League game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Brighton v Liverpool free bets
You can use the free bets on markets such as Total Goals Over and Under, handicaps etc.
Brighton v Liverpool betting tips and prediction
After a great start to the campaign, Graham Potter’s side have fallen down the pecking order. They’re no longer in the top half of the table. And while they aren’t in a relegation dog fight yet, things might change if they continue to lose games thick and fast. Last week, Brighton lost to Newcastle United. The result was their fourth defeat in a row and Potter would be eager to see his players prove a point at the Amex.
Liverpool are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run. Jurgen Klopp’s men trail league leaders Manchester City by six points, albeit with a game in hand. However, the Reds are not the sort of team that would throw in the towel just yet, knowing that these title assaults can go down the wire.
In mid-week, Liverpool lost to Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. That loss ended a run of 12 games without defeat. However, the Merseyside giants are through to the next round of the competition.
Regardless, focus will be on doing well against the Seagulls who might not be in great form at the moment but should not be taken lightly.
Brighton v Liverpool betting tips: Liverpool to win @ 16/5 with Bet Storm
