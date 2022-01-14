Brighton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Brighton are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over West Brom in the FA Cup and they will be hoping to build on that with the positive result here.

The home side have picked up three wins and a draw in their last four matches across all competitions and they will be confident of getting a positive result here.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace picked up a 2-1 win over Millwall in the FA cup and it will be interesting to see if they can step up and produce a strong performance here.

The Eagles have picked up just two wins in their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to get something out of this contest.