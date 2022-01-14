Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/flag-south-korea.svg South Korea
Home News brighton vs crystal palace prediction premier league betting tips odds and free bet

Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Boxing Day Football Acca Brightons Neil Maupay

Brighton will be looking to pick up a comfortable home win when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday.

Match Info

Date: 14th January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 pm BST, Amex Stadium

Join Betfred and watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Brighton are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over West Brom in the FA Cup and they will be hoping to build on that with the positive result here.
 
The home side have picked up three wins and a draw in their last four matches across all competitions and they will be confident of getting a positive result here.
 
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace picked up a 2-1 win over Millwall in the FA cup and it will be interesting to see if they can step up and produce a strong performance here.
 
The Eagles have picked up just two wins in their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to get something out of this contest.
 

Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace @9/1 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction with Betfred

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Brighton have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches but they are unbeaten in five of those outings. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
 
Crystal Palace have been quite disappointing in their travels recently and they have lost their last three away league matches.  Bet on the home side to pick up a win here.
 
Palace have an impressive record against Brighton and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against the seagulls. Bet on the away side to pick up a win here.
 

Brighton vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Bet on Brighton to win at 11/10

Bet on Brighton to beat Palace at 11/10 with Betfred

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton vs Crystal Palace from Betfred:

Match-winner:

Brighton: 11/10

Draw: 9/4

Crystal Palace: 3/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 7/15

Under: 2/1

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Free Bet

Betfred are offering new customers £45 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Bundesliga matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the Betfred offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £5-10 on the Betfred sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens