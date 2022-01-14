Brighton will be looking to pick up a comfortable home win when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday.
Match Info
Date: 14th January 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 pm BST, Amex Stadium
Join Betfred and watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace @9/1 with Betfred.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Back our Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction with Betfred
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Brighton vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Bet on Brighton to win at 11/10.
Bet on Brighton to beat Palace at 11/10 with Betfred
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton vs Crystal Palace from Betfred:
Match-winner:
Brighton: 11/10
Draw: 9/4
Crystal Palace: 3/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 7/15
Under: 2/1
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Free Bet
Betfred are offering new customers £45 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Bundesliga matches throughout the rest of the competition.
How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Betfred offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the Betfred sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip