Brighton will be looking to climb up the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace this week.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream

If you’re looking to watch the Premier League clash between Brighton vs Crystal Palace, then Betfred have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Betfred and watch their Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Betfred by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join Betfred and watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Preview

The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Crystal Palace side. The Eagles have been abysmal on their travels recently and they have lost their last three away matches in the league. That said, the visitors have an impressive record against Brighton in recent seasons and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against the seagulls. It will be interesting to see if Brighton can fix their poor head to head record against palace with a win here. The home side have struggled to pick up wins in recent weeks but they have been difficult to beat. They will be hoping to grind out a positive result here.

When does Brighton vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Brighton vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 14th of January, at the Amex Stadium.

Join Betfred and watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Team News

Brighton team news

Brighton will be without the services of Jeremy Sarmiento because of an injury. Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma is away on African Cup of Nations duty.

Brighton predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace: Sanchez; Veltman, Duffy, Burn; Lamptey, Mac Allister, Moder, Lallana, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will be without the injured duo of James McArthur and James Tomkins. Chiekhou Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha are away on AFCON duty along with Jordan Ayew.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up vs Brighton: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Benteke, Edouard

Join Betfred and watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace